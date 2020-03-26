UN Urges Immediate Truce In Five-Year Conflict In Yemen | News

Yemen's warring parties have welcomed calls from the United Nations for an immediate truce as the conflict enters its sixth year.

The UN secretary general called for an end to hostilities, to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLdb910ddb2166bdde4e6f7f58c4966eae11% %MINIFYHTMLdb910ddb2166bdde4e6f7f58c4966eae12%

There has recently been an escalation of violence in Yemen, which is already facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera reports.