UK starts coronavirus information service on WhatsApp – Latest news

Britain has started a coronavirus information campaign on WhatsApp to help combat the spread of misinformation.

"This service will help us ensure that the public has a reliable source of accurate information about the coronavirus," said Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England.

The service will help to counter any myth about the virus.

