Trump's goal in the war on the virus at Easter is a nod to faith

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump's "beautiful,quot; idea to reopen the United States economy by Easter Sunday and pack up the church benches that day was dreamed up during a conference call between business leaders desperate to relocate the country is running.

%MINIFYHTML38a1b3c2d137324a41f57f8cb57099f411% %MINIFYHTML38a1b3c2d137324a41f57f8cb57099f412%

But his target date for easing coronavirus restrictions is another hand extended to a group he has long courted: evangelical Christians.

Locked in the White House and watching the stock market crash, Trump had already been eager to ease federal guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of a virus that had infected more than 55,000 Americans when a dozen business leaders called a conference call. on Sunday.

"There was concern, not unanimously, but by consensus, that the economy would soon have to reopen," said Stephen Moore, a conservative economist and informal adviser to Trump. In the call, Moore said, he argued in favor of setting a specific date as a target for which the economy could gradually reopen.

"One of the things we were saying was that this would instill some confidence in people, that there would be some kind of light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

While many wanted to see that date set even before Easter, "it's something looming that would obviously be a mark on someone's calendar," Moore said. "I said we should call this economic resurrection day."

Although it is unclear exactly when the idea came to Trump or if others in his orbit also set the date, an official said he had heard the idea mentioned several times in the Oval Office, late Sunday, Trump was on the public side such thought, tweeting: "WE CANNOT LET THE HEALING BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF." On Monday, he said he was considering easing his administration's recommendations that Americans stay home in a matter of weeks, not months. And on Tuesday, he formally endorsed the idea of ​​an Easter pole during a Fox News Channel virtual town hall.

"Easter is a very special day for me. Wouldn't it be great to have all the churches full?" Trump then told Fox. "It will be packed with churches across our country. I think it would be a beautiful time."

The idea raised the alarm of many public health experts, who noted that even New York, believed to be several weeks ahead of the rest of the nation, has not yet peaked in infections. Unless Americans continue to isolate themselves for weeks, those experts warn, a virus that has already killed more than 1,000 people in the United States. USA It will continue to spread like wildfire across the country, overwhelming hospitals that no longer have the necessary supplies. The number of infected has increased to more than 69,000.

But for conservative evangelicals who remain among Trump's most fervent supporters, the president's choice of the holiest date on the calendar of his faith was significant even as a purely aspirational goal to restart American life.

The timeline "injected hope into indefinite proof," said Johnnie Moore, an evangelical advisor to the administration. "And it was very clear listening to him speak that not only is there an end to this … but when we win it, we will have a celebration, and that celebration will partly include gratitude to God."

Ralph Reed, a veteran Republican activist and Trump ally who chairs the Faith and Liberty Coalition, warned that the restrictions should not be eased "if it's a bad idea from a public health point of view," but he also appreciated Easter's goal. .

"I am going to encourage the White House, again within the parameters of what makes sense from the point of view of public health, to do everything possible to achieve that date," said Reed, "because I think it would be symbolic, it would be meaningful, it would be inspiring. "

To that end, the White House has been discussing the mechanics of a rollback aimed at getting Americans back to work if they don't live in today's virus hot spots. Among the ideas under discussion: advising that those who are most at risk of serious complications, including older people, continue to isolate themselves, while younger people return to work.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Even if Trump softened federal guidelines, states across the country, from California to New York, have already established a set of rules to try to stop the spread of the virus. So far, the administration has said it has no plans to try to override local restrictions.

Meanwhile, the White House has been making calls with those who could publicly endorse his plans, including the president's conservative allies. Reed said he was among two dozen allies who participated in a call Tuesday with Vice President Mike Pence that the Easter goal was not discussed.

Pence "made it clear that the goal is to reopen the country in weeks, not months," while drawing on "public health data and imperatives," Reed said.

Last week, three faith outreach calls were made, including one that drew more than 1,200 allies.

Pastor Tony Suarez, another evangelical ally of Trump, said he hopes the Easter goal, "celebrating a national resurrection and an economic resurrection while celebrating the Resurrection, can be achieved."

But even among white evangelicals who are a key component of the president's political base, there were reservations. The president of the National Association of Evangelicals, Walter Kim, said that many of those who share their faith "want to do what is best for society as a whole," citing decisions to cancel physical worship services and various programs.

Kim added that any "celebration we hold at Easter would have to be in that spirit of life."

For Suarez, Trump's choice of an Easter target remains an important gesture, regardless of whether he meets it. Suarez, executive vice president of the National Conference of Hispanic Christian Leadership, described the elevation of the president on that date as a new sign of "respect within the administration for the Word of God and for the Christian faith."

Among those signs, Suarez noted, was Pence's call during a Saturday briefing by the coronavirus task force that he directs so that Americans continue to donate to their local ministries when most houses of worship have relocated their services. online.

___

Schor reported from New York.

___

Follow Colvin and Schor on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj and https://twitter.com/eschor.