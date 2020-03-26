Trump campaign tries to get Nix ad to attack its response to the coronavirus – Deadline

Donald Trump's re-election campaign fired a cease and desist letter to television stations, warning them to stop airing a Super PAC ad for Joe Biden that it is a scathing attack on the president's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement features a mapping chart of US coronavirus cases. USA In the last two months, with audio of comments that Trump has made to minimize the threat of the virus.

In its letter to the stations, the Trump campaign says the Super PAC, Priorities USA Action, "put together snippets of multiple speeches by President Trump to fraudulently and maliciously implicate that President Trump branded the coronavirus outbreak as a" hoax They argue that Trump was, in fact, "talking about the politicization of the outbreak by Democrats when he used the word & # 39; deception & # 39;". FactCheck.org noted that Trump told reporters the next day that I wasn't calling the virus a hoax, but the Democrats' response to it.

In a demonstration on February 28, Trump said: “They proved the deception of the prosecution. That was in perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried again and again, they have been doing it since he entered. Everything turns, they lost. Everything turns, think about it, think about it. And this is his new deception. "

The campaign threatens to take legal action, but it is most likely an attempt to draw attention to Trump's effort to refute the scene.

The Priorities USA Action announcement does not explicitly say that Trump called the virus a "hoax." He runs the audio of Trump saying "This is his new hoax," without identifying who he was talking about, as the number of coronavirus cases increases on the chart.

Josh Schwerin, a senior strategist at Priorities USA, wrote on Twitter: “The Trump campaign is trying to intimidate television stations into removing our ad. They are not going to be successful because it is literally Trump in his own words. Let's make sure as many people as possible see this ad. "