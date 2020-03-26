True or false? Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti dispels rumors online about the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Rumors are spreading as fast as the coronavirus, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other authorities want people to have the facts.

With so many people confined to their homes, rumors fly through social media and text messages. But Garcetti says he can easily dispel such claims.

Some of the misinformation that went viral included:

A social media post by a woman claims that the Los Angeles Police Department is arresting people for walking on the street and handing out $ 400 tickets to anyone deemed "nonessential." Garcetti says this is FALSE .

. Utilities like LADWP and SoCal Edison are shutting down water and power: FALSE . The City of Los Angeles and SoCal Edison say they are suspending disconnections and waiving late fees.

. The City of Los Angeles and SoCal Edison say they are suspending disconnections and waiving late fees. Drivers will not be ticketed during street sweeping: TRUE . However, meters and time limits will still apply.

. However, meters and time limits will still apply. Drivers with expired licenses will not be fined when requesting to stay home: TRUE.

Other claims circulating by text message have made claims that martial law be instituted. A train-transferred tank convoy that was spotted by Stu Mundel on Sky 2 on Wednesday seemed to bolster this particular claim, but the Naval Base in Ventura County says this is FALSE.

While it's true that the California National Guard has been called in to help with food distribution, the military says troop and equipment movements are normal in Southern California and unrelated to COVID-19. Additionally, Garcetti says he will notify the public if requests are made for the National Guard or Army to be deployed locally.