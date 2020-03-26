True Confessions of People Working from Home – Up News Info Detroit

– Millions of Americans across the country are working from home due to the Coronavirus, too many is a blessing in disguise. Like more flexible hours, more time to take breaks or just be in a work environment that has an optional dress code.

On a Mental Health America blog, the benefits of working at home are numerous. Like flexible time, citing mental health and our work are often intertwined.

The blog cites a 2018 study by Flexjobs.com, which says that of 3,000 respondents, 86% think flexible time or telecommuting would help save money and stress.

However, for many companies this pandemic has meant that companies rethink their business models and find creative ways to serve customers and keep employees working. But one has to wonder what the effects will be after all this is over. Will companies be more open to employees who work from home or telecommute after quarantine ends?

Since Americans generally travel an average of about 27 minutes per day each way, a lot of time and work-related stress are wasted says the Mental Health America blog. Traveling from home reduces that stress.

In addition to a better balance between work and personal life, working from home promotes health and well-being. Whether you're going for a dog walk or 10-15 minutes to do yoga in the living room, the benefits of exercise can have real benefits for companies related to sick time, employee morale, and fitness costs. health insurance, instead of being trapped in a cubicle in an office for long periods.

On a bulletin board forum called DC Urban Moms and Dads, many shared their experiences of working from home during the COVID-19 quarantine. An anonymous poster wrote:

“Mine: Today is my first day working from home, never. Uh, it turns out I don't do much work at all. I'm literally sitting here with my work laptop open and checking incoming emails. I emailed two clients, arranged a conference call, and filed a couple of things electronically. That's it for the last four hours. I ate peanuts for breakfast. I made a mask. I have been using my Macbook to surf the web all morning. I saw YouTube videos. Many of them. I greased my legs with coconut. I swept the kitchen floor. Some of my coworkers have said that they are much more productive at home due to fewer distractions. I feel like there is so much more to DO in the office. I am not doing anything here at home. How bad would it be to turn on the television and start watching?

Another anonymous poster says they made a clay mask while on a conference call. One person writes about taking a nap and watching late night television. One woman commented that her teenage son is still working, and the husband wants to put them both in a motel to avoid bringing the Coronavirus home.

Another post commented on how to educate your children at home:

"My confession is that I have always been interested in home schooling and I am a little happy to be able to try it. It is only possible thanks to my incredibly understanding workplace, which I know is a blessing. But it is socially acceptable to complain about how Kids are driving us nuts, so I can't tell anyone IRL that I'm enjoying making lesson plans and starting family projects. "

A person writes grateful for not having to shower or dress. Others comment on reckless eating decisions, such as eating a healthy salad for lunch, followed by donuts and fries for dessert. Others, however, have been badly hit by COVID-19 and have been fired. Wishing they weren't home.

What are your thoughts and experiences about working from home? How did you have to adapt to the coronavirus? Share your thoughts and experiences here.

