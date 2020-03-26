Troy Deeney Urges Public to Stay Inside During Coronavirus Pandemic | Football news

%MINIFYHTML35be2e8644bc5d6ec32731cf73b625f211% %MINIFYHTML35be2e8644bc5d6ec32731cf73b625f212%





Deeney wants everyone to understand the severity of the crisis

Watford Captain Troy Deeney urges members of the public to follow government instructions to stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deeney is alarmed by those who seem to ignore the guidelines about not leaving their homes unless they are buying the essentials, exercising, or playing a role as a key worker.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all stores, except food stores and pharmacies, to close immediately, gathering with friends is prohibited, and only one form of exercise is allowed per day, in an effort to help reduce the spread of the virus.

"We should all stay home and follow government guidelines," Deeney told the Watford official website.

"How many more warnings do we need? They said they will pay 80 percent of wages and that people will continue to work.

1:34 Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he acknowledges that many self-employed people are "deeply anxious,quot; about the support available to them, as he described financial aid for self-employed workers during the coronavirus crisis. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he acknowledges that many self-employed people are "deeply anxious,quot; about the support available to them, as he described financial aid for self-employed workers during the coronavirus crisis.

"Some see it as a little cheery and it's a shame because it could affect many. You have to expect people to see the curve in Italy and Spain and understand (the severity) of it."

"The worst thing that happened was when it was learned that it does not affect young people, so they say: 'I don't care'."

Despite his concern over how some are dealing with the global crisis, Deeney is drawing a positive from the way the current shutdown has brought households together.

"It has been nice to see families reunite again," he said.

"I think we've drifted away from that. I've never seen so many people walking or taking the dog out."

"There has definitely been a familiar feeling that has come back. Maybe this situation could make people go back and say 'you know what? I'm putting too much emphasis on work and not my family and real life' # 39 ; ".