Travelers will see new rules for social distance and pets in flight on American Airlines planes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines had already taken some steps to encourage social estrangement during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Fort Worth-based company has made further policy changes.

The reviews include a more relaxed seating policy, reduced food and beverage service, and registered pet suspension.

"Our door agents can reassign door seats to create more space between you and other travelers," AA Vice President of Customer Experience Kurt Stache explained in a video update. "To facilitate this, we are blocking half of all intermediate seats. Once boarding is complete, customers have the flexibility to move to another seat within their cabin."

Earlier this week, American had said it would offer limited food and beverage options until April 30, now the airline temporarily suspends all food and beverage services on flights less than 2,200 miles. On flights over 2,200 miles (typically more than 4½ hours), American will continue to offer a simplified food and beverage service.

The airline said they are working to offer bottled water and snacks at the airline's doors.

While hand pets and emotional service animals are still allowed on flights, all registered pet service has been suspended. "Because schedule changes increase the risk of leaving a pet stranded," Stache said.

American is also temporarily closing most Admirals Club lounges, including the one at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.