Top of the Hub has been permanently closed

When Top of the Hub announced in January that, after 54 years in business, it would serve its last meal on April 18, reactions ranged from "bon voyage,quot; to stories of unforgettable offerings. Some thought they would have time for one more drink or food on the 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower.

%MINIFYHTML10414efab2bcdec866ffefeea0580ba811% %MINIFYHTML10414efab2bcdec866ffefeea0580ba812%

But when Governor Baker issued his initial ban on dining on March 15, Top of the Hub was not in a position to offer takeout or delivery, according to a restaurant spokesman. The decision was made to permanently close more than a month before the restaurant's originally scheduled closing date in mid-April.

The spokesperson said that by taking the step to permanently close last week, employees will receive their withholding bonuses and be able to apply for unemployment benefits.

The Skywalk Observatory, which was also scheduled to close on April 18, is currently closed "until further notice." The observatory did not immediately respond to Boston.com's request for comment.

Select Restaurants, Inc., which owns and operates both the restaurant and the observatory, announced in January that the closings were due to the location's leases not being renewed.

"Despite continued sales growth, a commitment to once again invest millions of dollars in the restaurant and our sincere desire to operate the restaurant as we have for decades, Boston Properties decided not to extend our lease," he said. John Quagliata, President of Select Restaurants, Inc.

All unused gift cards will be refunded. Guests can email their gift card details to [email protected]