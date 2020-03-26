Top 60's Programs – Full List – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb44e0244fde512dc34dca02aaa13cee711% %MINIFYHTMLb44e0244fde512dc34dca02aaa13cee712%

ESPN and Fox lead the league as the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences today unveiled nominations for the 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The Sports Emmy ceremony was originally scheduled for April 28 in Manhattan, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NATAS has said that the awards will be presented later this year, but has not set a date.

ESPN is the clubhouse leader as its nine networks include combined ABC for 58 nominations, with Fox second with 48 total mentions among its five outlets. That's double the number for NBC Sports Group in third place (24), and CBS Sports is next with 20.

ESPN



The ESPN documentary series E: 60 leads all shows with 10 Sports Emmy nominations, followed by Fox's Super Bowl LIV (seven) and five each for Fox nets 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, NFL on Fox, HBO 24/7 and ESPN SC Featured.

"Today we honor talented professionals who through their work and creativity

inform and entertain the passionate fans that make up the sports universe, "said NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp." The diverse set of nominees is inspiring. "

As announced last month, trailblazing sportscaster Lesley Visser is established as the first woman to receive the Sports Emmy Achievement of Life Award.