Top 10 things to do indoors in Boston this weekend: March 26-29, 2020

With social distancing in full effect, this week's BosTen, as well as each subsequent issue for the foreseeable future, will be dedicated to 10 things to do inside your home this week. Do you have an idea of ​​what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook Groupor email us at [email protected].

Continuing to pay its hourly staff and employees while its doors are closed, Coolidge Corner Theater offers "virtual screenings," listing three new movies on its website that you can rent directly from the movie's distributor while sharing a share of the profits. with theater Current selections include "Saint Frances," a new comedy drama about a 30-year-old man with no direction who is related to the six-year-old babysitter, and "Bacurau," an award-winning Brazilian awarded by the Cannes jury. movie that combines western genres and science fiction to tell a story of a small town.

Naomi Levy is saving everyone's cocktail game by teaching us all how to shake, mix, and mix properly. The award-winning waitress has started offering fun and instructive videos about her. Instagram page, where you are realizing the aspiring home waiters with the best tips and tricks to make a great drink. His last video It's dedicated to the right shake, including what to do when you don't have a shaker at home.

Have you ever played an Apples to Apples game or Cards Against Humanity and wished you could write your own answer? You can at Quiplash, one of the many popular online party games from Jackbox Games. The game offers players suggestive suggestions such as "The best way to quickly spend a million dollars,quot; or "The worst casino in Las Vegas: ___ Palace,quot; and allows them to complete their own hilarious answers. Players vote their favorite answers round by round, using their mobile phone. Even Jimmy Fallon is getting into the action, inviting other celebrities to play with him for an upcoming episode of his home version of "The Tonight Show,quot;. Quiplash is available as a standalone title for $ 4.99 or as part of Jackbox Party Pack 2 for $ 12.49 on multiple platforms through the Jackbox website.

With its three locations (Brookline, Cambridge, and Newton) closed for the foreseeable future, Down Under Yoga has created an online library of classes that are free. Whether you need 10 minutes of relaxation or 90 minutes of energy, Down Under has you covered.

Here is one way to recreate the atmosphere of a restaurant at home: listen to your playlists. Celeste cures a lively mix of cumbia, salsa dura, meringue, and vallenato on Celeste Radio, which you can find here. And for that after-dinner drink when you're looking for a club vibe, the South End tiki bar Shore Leave has a Late Night 2020 Spotify playlist that does more than the trick.

Big Night Entertainment Group owns some of the trendiest nightclubs in the Boston area, including The Grand and Memoire at Encore Boston Harbor. With the clubs empty right now, Big Night is hosting the party in your living room, playing a different local DJ to stream an EDM set live on Twitch at 9 p.m. The set on Thursday night will feature Bamboora for The Grand, and on Friday it will be Tony Clarke for Memoire.

Sports around the world have been canceled, and fans are getting desperate, with contests that previously would be considered too niche for ESPN 8 ("The Eight,quot;) to come to the forefront. Among them is Marbula One, an elegantly produced marble racing league created by Dutch fans Jelle and Dion Bakker. If you stay in the Marbula One competition, the older videos of the couple's DIY marble races are equally entertaining, especially the ones featuring sand courses.

As demonstrated by "Making a Murderer," Netflix knows how to bundle true crime stories into unmissable events, highlighting the most unseemly or outrageous details. That said, even C-SPAN couldn't have made a boring version of "Tiger King," the new seven-part docuseries from the streaming giant. Focused on Joe Exotic, a "chubby polygamist and country western singer,quot; who owned more than 1,000 lions, tigers, and bears (Oh my!) Exotic's vast empire of associates includes drug dealers and cult leaders, and did we mention that there is also a murder-for-hire plot involved? You will have to look to know more.

You know about Somerville Juliet Like a delicious dining experience outside of Union Square, but did you also know that Juliet's chef Joshua Lewin prepares a zine once in a while? The last one is available, and it's called Bean Zine, also known as Cooking in the Time of Corona. You can download it here free, but you can also buy a hard copy for $ 10, which will go directly to finance staff salaries.

Movie night with friends is a tough task right now, but it can be accomplished with Netflix Party, a browser extension for Google Chrome that syncs video playback and seamlessly adds a chat sidebar to your favorite Netflix shows. . Just install the extension, queue up your show or movie of your choice, and invite your friends to join the gabfest.

