Toni Braxton Shades Sister Tamar Braxton for her birthday – Check out why fans are talking

Toni Braxton seems to have also celebrated Tamar Braxton's birthday. Judging by the message he shared on his social media account, it appears that Toni met with Tamar and had a break in quarantine.

But he also criticized Tamar and said the following:

Ta @tamarbraxton completely ruined sister's day of quarantine … she didn't have a mask or gloves, and she wanted to use ALL MY @unclebuds_hemp HAND SANITIZER, but no, my sister, you have to buy yours! unclebudshemp.com, "Toni captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Today I ordered my family something !!!! Thanks for sharing, "and a fan was scared and said to Toni:" You have Lupus … high risk! Go home !!!

A follower called Toni rude for saying this about Tamar, but another fan jumped into the comments with the following argument: "no, it's not really. It's just taking precautions. People with lupus are very susceptible to getting this because of their under the immune system. "

A fan posted, "No, my sister, you have to get yours." "I know it is correct."

Someone else wrote: & # 39; I love you @tonibraxton, but they did not say that this is not a time to meet with family and friends, we must take this quarantine seriously. Do it, then everyone will think it's okay to do it because their favorite celebrity has done it.

Another person said, "Big sister Toni no @tamarbraxton said you can't drive! She should pick you up!"

Someone else also shadowed Tamar and wrote, "My sister is crazy, lol, you have lupus, you should have invited her to lunch."

Another follower said to Toni: ‘Have fun! YOU STAY PREPARED !!!! Just like when you went to that water park at BFV lol! Keep safe ".

Ad

Not long ago, Toni drove her fans crazy when she told them she was a little sick.



Post views:

0 0