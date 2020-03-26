Toni Braxton has scandalous news related to lupus and her followers are scared

Toni Braxton shared a scandalous news on her social media account involving lupus. She shares a story about a woman with lupus who says that her healthcare provider is outperforming her chloroquine prescription.

Check out the message below.

‘I need to get to,quot; Dale "in the Los Angeles area! This story is horrible! I spoke to my doctor, who is changing his website to provide relief information for immunocompromised patients who need their Rx. Dr. Wallace says there is a way your doctor can send a prescription to your pharmacy with a note that it is a long-term use for systemic lupus, and they will send it to you while you are in California. Please get the message out! @buzzfeed @tanyenorth, "Toni captioned her post.

A follower said, "But it doesn't work on coronaviruses. When are they going to stop listening to Trump?"

Someone else posted this: "Now I am scared because I take hydrocycoquine and someone said that the pharmacy does not have enough because now everyone wants it for the crown!"

One commenter said: "I work in a pharmacy and unfortunately this medication is now on hold,quot; 🤦🏾‍♀️ "

Another commenter said, "I have twins with autism and they are used to social distance." However, they still need their services and it is so difficult that I am afraid they will return. I started a therapeutic play center in DC. Your support would be monumental to the autism community and we hope that next month we can have our awareness event to raise money for the team. "

A commenter posted this: ‘Yes, they will make my daughter have SS and have sent her enough medication to last a long time during this horrible time. How dare they!

Toni drove her fans crazy when she told them that she had felt sick a while ago.



