Toni Braxton and sister Tamar Braxton engage in a hilarious fight in a new video after taking a break from their coronavirus isolation

Toni Braxton has been in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic for several days and therefore has been unable to see any of her sisters.

However, the talented singer and songwriter decided to leave her quarantine to be with Tamar Braxton.

Toni went to social media, where she posted a hilarious video in which she has a mask, gloves, and a bottle of hand sanitizer while driving to pick up Tamar.

As soon as Tamar got into the car, a mini fight broke out between the sisters. Toni, who has lupus, went after Tamar because she refused to wear a mask and gloves.

Toni captioned the fun video: "@tamarbraxton completely ruined the sister's day of quarantine … she didn't have a mask or gloves, and she wanted to use ALL MY @unclebuds_hemp HAND HAND MANITIZER, but not my sister, you have to buy your yours!"

In a recent interview, Toni talked about her battle with lupus and how it made her life difficult.

The star of the WeTV series, Braxton Family ValuesHe explained: "The doctors told me that I could never act again. I have systemic lupus. My lupus loves my heart. Love my microvascular system. Love my blood, so I have blood clots. The chronic pain and fatigue associated with it were overwhelming for me initially. "

Toni revealed that CBD has been helping her and added: "I have never been a herbal soda girl. I discovered that Uncle Budd does not have THC, which makes you feel drugged. More importantly, with my body being so swollen. Often, it offers anti-inflammatory properties, and for me, I need it.It's affordable.I can get it anywhere.

She added: "It can change your life because sometimes you just need hope," he continues. I'm so glad that they finally made it legal. It's a great thing because what it offers, the healing properties for people like me. "

Then she offered some advice for women facing the same battle: "It is not your fault. It is nothing that you did. It is just what it is. It is just what your body is or has become. There is nothing you could have done to change it. "

Toni also revealed that she is working on a new album: "I'm really excited for a new album to come out. The new single is coming out next month. I'm back to what I love, so I'm looking forward to it."

