Tom Brady will not be dragged by Bruce Arians, Buccaneers as he was by the Patriots

When Tom Brady chose the Buccaneers as his new team after leaving the Patriots in NFL free agency, it was clear that the decision had a lot to do with his potential to combine with the Tampa Bay coach and his offense. After listening to what Brady and Bruce Arians have said about their upcoming collaboration, we are sure that they chose wisely.

The common trait that both 42-year-old Brady and 67-year-old Arians have demonstrated in their many years that the main crimes are the ability to adapt to staff. Although Brady was on the Josh McDaniels scheme with the Patriots for eight consecutive years, they found success with different staff pools. Arians have had the best of quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer and Jameis Winston at different stages of their careers.

"I try to learn, I try to grow, and I try to evolve every year," Brady said in his introductory conference call with the Tampa Bay media on Tuesday. "I have seen this offense over a long period of time, with many different quarterbacks who have been very successful. It is a great offense for the quarterback."

Brady has remained strong at the end of his career by getting the ball out quickly with good decision making. Arians has called his offense "no risk, no cookie," but there are many ways to produce great pass plays. What Arians gets at Brady is the right balance of knowing when to be aggressive and when to go for favorable opportunities after capture.

"They all have somewhat different styles and philosophies on what to call things," said Brady. "Football, for me, is about throwing the ball at the guy who's open. You give the ball to the guy who can do something with it."

By his standards, Brady production dropped last season. He hit statistical lows with just 6.6 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 88.0. This created the notion that the strength and precision of his arm had finally reached a state of decline, but that was not the case.

The Patriots operated with one of the NFL's most limited wide receiver units once Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon disappeared as outside options. The guys who opened up to Brady most of the time were short-haul, mostly slot receiver Julian Edelman and faithful receiver James White. Brady took what the New England offense gave him, and it wasn't much. The only glimpses of legitimate passing yards went to his default top outside receiver, Phillip Dorsett.

In that regard, compare the Patriots to the Buccaneers, whose main deep threat Mike Evans averaged 17.3 yards per catch and 15.3 average passing yards per goal last season. Chris Godwin averaged 15.5 yards per catch, while averaging 7.1 yards after the catch. Although sprinter Breshad Perriman will not return, tight end O.J. Howard is one of the best at his position, something that Brady missed without Rob Gronkowski in 2019.

In the few opportunities Brady had to confidently and effectively throw an open man he trusted during his last Patriots season, he realized. Those possibilities should increase exponentially with their new weapons.

"I think the perception is just wrong. I thought his deep ball was outstanding last year," Arians said of Brady on Wednesday. "Through his action-and-play game, they hit a lot of deep balls. I thought he put it as well as anyone: throw it at the guy who's open."

Winston's problem was pitching deeply with little regard for the consequences, often forcing the ball into wide receivers and compiling the league's 30 worst interceptions. Arians admitted he won't suddenly resort to a "Checkdown Charlie,quot; as a quarterback, but in Brady, he sees a more calculated passer with whom risks can be mitigated in the name of greater rewards.

"We have readings that start in depth and are brief, but I've had a couple of quarterbacks who keep looking in depth, they won't get the checkup," Arians said. "We don't have to teach Tom that. But I think the freedom to look down the field on certain routes and in certain situations, when the match is perfect, take it, don't be afraid to take it. Some quarterbacks are afraid to take it." that."

The Patriots for years provided the best type of offense for Brady, but with his inability to address key skill position deficiencies, they began to drag him down. In a scheme designed by Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, with the Bucs' front desk staff, Brady can get going again.

Arians has a quarterback who he believes "can do every pitch," a next-level version of what Palmer provided in his most successful Cardinal seasons. Brady can execute every aspect of the Arians offense without the frustration that a younger, less experienced passer can cause.