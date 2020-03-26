Tom Brady over Jameis Winston was an easy decision for the Buccaneers

%MINIFYHTMLdd7f8616c59b7af9c5e26b1970882f7a11% %MINIFYHTMLdd7f8616c59b7af9c5e26b1970882f7a12%

TAMPA, Florida (AP) – The decision to go after Tom Brady in free agency was obvious to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This does not mean that thinking and planning a lot was not necessary.

In looking for the six-time Super Bowl winner, who signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract that is fully guaranteed, the Bucs also went offline trying to develop a talented and much younger Jameis Winston into a quarterback. of the championship.

The 2015 overall draft top pick, 26-year-old Winston, has been highly inconsistent for the first five seasons of his career. There were flashes of brilliance on the way to becoming Tampa Bay's all-time leading passer, but also 111 league-leading turnovers that hampered the team's prospects for success.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, has been one of the best to protect the ball, leading the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances, 13 AFC championship games and 17 division titles in 20 seasons with New England. .

Bucs coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht are confident that Brady can still play at a high enough level to not only end Tampa Bay's 12-year playoff drought, but win another Super Bowl, or two.

"He is a Buccaneer today not because of what he has done in the past, but because of what we know he can achieve here in the near future as well," Licht said. "We know that Tom will have a transformative effect on our wardrobe, and he will demand the best of himself, his teammates and anyone around him."

Three factors that made it an easy decision to look for Brady to replace Winston:

BALL PROTECTION

Winston led the NFL with 5,107 yards passing in 2019. He also threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions to become the first 30-30 player in league history. Opponents returned a record seven interceptions for touchdowns last season and scored 112 points from their 35 turnovers overall.

Brady has never thrown more than 14 interceptions in a season. His career interception percentage of 1.79 is the second best of all time behind Aaron Rodgers among quarterbacks with at least 2,500 pass attempts. He has thrown just 27 total picks while shooting for nearly 13,000 yards and 85 touchdowns in the past three seasons.

Winston's interception percentage was 4.8 last season, increasing his career mark to 3.5.

WIN A LOT

Brady's .774 regular-season winning percentage is first in the Super Bowl era among quarterbacks with at least 50 starts. With 249 overall wins, including the playoffs, he has won almost as many games in two decades as the Bucs have won (273) in the franchise's 44-season history.

Winston passed 4,000 yards passing in three of his five seasons at Tampa Bay, but that did not translate into the team's success. He was 28-42 as a starter and produced just one winning record, 9-7 in 2016, which was not good enough to make the playoffs.

"When we look at everyone who might be available in the quarterback position, we obviously never dreamed that Tom would be available, but if he were, it would be our number one choice," Arians said. "Mainly because he can do everything we want to do on our offense, but more than that is his leadership ability that we need in our locker room to get where we want to go."

MAGIC DIVISION

The surest path to the playoffs is a division championship. The Bucs have finished last in the NFC South eight of the past 11 seasons.

Brady won the AFC East 17 of the 18 seasons in which he was New England's leading starter, including the past 11 years.

Winston struggled to establish himself in a quarterback-driven division with Drew Brees in New Orleans, Matt Ryan in Atlanta and Cam Newton in Carolina, all of whom have been in Super Bowls. Brady hopes to get to know the saints, hawks and panthers better.

“Winning the division is always the most difficult thing to do. These teams know each other very well and I didn't play in this division, but once every four years, so I learned the players. I have to learn the schematics, "said Brady.

"Great offenses are not about a player. Great offenses refer to each boy being on the same page and playing with confidence and anticipation.

"It is going to be a very busy offseason for me to learn a lot of new things, which is a great challenge and a great opportunity for me." I'm only going to do it the only way I know how to do it, which is to just fully immerse myself in what's being done here, "added Brady." It's a new program that I'm a part of and they have their way of doing things. "They are committed to win and I have to go in and do my part. That's why I'm here. "