Tom Brady "can do every pitch," says Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians dismissed the perception that Tom Brady can no longer throw the ball deep.

Brady, who signed a two-year contract with the Bucs in free agency after six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, is believed to be only capable of damaging opponents below. Arians defended his 42-year-old quarterback.

"I think the perception is wrong," Arians said Wednesday. "I thought his deep ball was outstanding last year. Through action and play (from the Patriots), they hit a lot of deep balls."

"And our quarterback, I thought he said it as well as anyone, threw it at the guy who's open."

"He can do every pitch," added Arians. "He can do whatever we want to do on our offense."

"We have readings that start in depth and are brief, but I have had a couple of quarterbacks who keep looking in depth, they will not yield the check," Arians continued. "(The offensive consultant) Tom Moore has the best saying in the world: & # 39; Don't stay bankrupt by putting money in the bank. Accept the damn checkup & # 39 ;.

"We don't have to teach Tom that. But I think the freedom to look down the field on certain routes and in certain situations, when the match is perfect, take it, don't be afraid to take it, some quarterbacks are afraid to take it." I'm not looking for a 'check' Charlie quarterback "