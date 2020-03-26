To curb the virus, China prohibits the entry of almost all foreigners

BEIJING – Concerned that international travelers might trigger a second wave of coronavirus infections, China announced Thursday night that it would suspend virtually all entry into the country by foreigners and that it would also stop almost all international passenger flights.

The announcement came after official Chinese data indicated that the country had almost completely stopped domestic transmission of the virus, but was struggling to handle an increasing number of infected people abroad.

Foreign residents of China and foreigners with previously issued visas will no longer be able to enter the country after midnight on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday. The announcement represents one of the most comprehensive international travel bans imposed anywhere in the world, as governments try to stem the spread of the coronavirus that has already infected more than half a million people and killed more than 22,000.

Other leaders who have imposed travel bans, including President Trump, have tended to allow long-term residents of other countries to keep coming and going, even when they restricted most other arrivals. President Trump's travel ban on China on January 31 also exempted immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.