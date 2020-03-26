This is what comes and goes from Hulu in April 2020

There has never been a better time to stay home and watch television.
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, those who can socially distance themselves from the comfort of their homes are in luck, because Hulu has a new list of additions for April.
After all, with many of us spending time lounging on the couch to watch movies and TV shows, some may be in the mood for some fresh content built into the digital mix, and they're going to have it on Hulu in just a few days. .
New additions notably include Parasite, the best Oscar winning film of this year. With the arrival of new content, there is also a list of shows and movies that will be out next month, so be sure to take one last look at them before saying goodbye.
Without further ado, this is what comes and goes from Hulu in April:
April 1st
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)
60 days in: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A,amp;E)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After ?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
Alone: Complete Season 6 (Story)
Breaking Amish: Complete stations 2 and 3 (TLC)
Bring it!: Complete season 5 (for life)
Chopped up: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)
Killer kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)
Dancing moms: Complete seasons 2 and 6 (for life)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Fast and strong: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
Fixer Upper (How We Got Here: Looking Back at Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
Forged in fire: Complete Season 6 (Story)
Gold medal Families: Complete Season 1 (lifetime)
Hidden potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
House hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)
Children behind bars: life or parole: Complete Season 1 (A,amp;E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete season 5 (for life)
Little Women: L.A .: Complete seasons 7 and 8 (for life)
Love it or list it: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)
Married at first sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)
Marry millions: Complete Season 1 (lifetime)
Property brothers: Complete seasons 10 and 11 (HGTV)
Taken at birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Chantel family: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The food that America built: Complete Season 1 (Story)
The kitchen: Complete Seasons 16-18 (Food Network)
Until death do us part: Complete Season 1 (ID)
TRANSITION: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Dangerous Bangkok (2008)
I want to be like Beckham (2003)
Hot saddles (1974)
The book of Eli (2010)
Momentum (1988)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Diary of a hitman (1991)
Dr. Seuss & # 39; Horton listens to whom (2008)
Dr. T. and the women (2000)
The eternal (1998)
Free birds (2013)
The full amount (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gator (1976)
Get smart (2008)
Gods and monsters (1998)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hud (1963)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Let me in (2010)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
The Mexican (2001)
Misery (1990)
Moll Flanders (nineteen ninety six)
Phone booth (2003)
Repentance (2014)
Risky business (1983)
Romancing the Stone (1984)
The jewel of the nile (1985)
The sender (1982)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Spiderman (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
Victoria Gotti: my father's daughter (2019)
Who released the dogs (2019)
X files: I want to believe (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
April 3
Future man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)
Your pretty face will go to hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swimming)
Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Free Form)
6 of April
Overly cautious hero: Complete Season 1 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)
Courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment.
April 7
No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)
April 8
Parasite (2019)
April 9th
Who wants to be a millionaire?: Premiere of the series (ABC)
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)
Little Joe (2019)
April 10th
Potomac Royal Housewives: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)
April 12th
My little pony's friendship is magical: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic in Spanish: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
April 14th
The Bachelor: Listen to your heart: Premiere of the series (ABC)
The baker and the beauty: Premiere of the series (ABC)
Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Vault (2019)
Unlocked (2017)
April 15
Mrs. America: Premiere series (FX on Hulu)
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (fox)
A teacher (2013)
The messenger (2009)
April 16th
What we do in the shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
Harry Benson: shoot first (2016)
April 20th
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
A type of murder (2016)
April 22
Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)
April 23rd
Cunningham (2019)
April 24
Abominable (2019)
April 29
Footloose (2011)
Here's what leaves Hulu in April:
My best friend's Wedding (1997)
American buffalo (nineteen ninety six)
Cinderfella (1960)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Golden Door (1994)
The buttons (1960)
The patsy (1964)
The tenant (1976)
Unforgettable (nineteen ninety six)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Still smoking (1983)
Earth girls are easy (1988)
Doomsday (1999)
Warlord (2005)
Dirty movie from National Lampoon (2011)
National Lampoon Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
Southie (1999)
The last battle (2013)
The last Warrior (2000)
The man who could cheat death (1959)
The spy next door (2010)
28 days later (2003)
Robin Hood (1991)
Do not say anything (1989)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones Baby (2016)
The diaryof Bridget Jones (2001)
For girls of color (2010)
John Q (2002)
National Lampoon Christmas Vacation (1989)
European National Lampoon Vacation (1985)
National Lampoon Vacation (1983)
Las Vegas Holidays (1997)
