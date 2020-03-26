This is what caused Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's physical fight

We haven't seen a Kardashian dispute like this since the 2008 Bentley fight.

At tonight's season 18 premiere of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian Y Kim Kardashian They were found in a physical altercation after a discussion about work ethics. While this may surprise some, as the Kardashian-Jenners are notoriously close and loyal, those who tuned in to the episode might have predicted this outcome.

Then how KUWTK the stars come to this place? After taking a break from filming over the summer, the sisters did it again, some more excited than others.

Specifically, Kourtney was struggling to return to work after her month in Italy with her children.

"I'm not just shooting for our show today, but I'm also shooting Architectural Summary for my home, "the mother of three was lamenting in a confessional." So, I am being torn in many different directions. And, after being away for a month, I am anxious knowing that I will have no real privacy. There will probably be 40 people in my house today. "

As Kourtney's anxiety grew, she began to complain. Khloe Kardashian over her hair and declared that she was "the glamor queen,quot;.

"I honestly don't want to film like, ever again," Kourtney relayed to his sister.