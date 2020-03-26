This is what caused Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's physical fight

We haven't seen a Kardashian dispute like this since the 2008 Bentley fight.
At tonight's season 18 premiere of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian Y Kim Kardashian They were found in a physical altercation after a discussion about work ethics. While this may surprise some, as the Kardashian-Jenners are notoriously close and loyal, those who tuned in to the episode might have predicted this outcome.
Then how KUWTK the stars come to this place? After taking a break from filming over the summer, the sisters did it again, some more excited than others.
Specifically, Kourtney was struggling to return to work after her month in Italy with her children.
"I'm not just shooting for our show today, but I'm also shooting Architectural Summary for my home, "the mother of three was lamenting in a confessional." So, I am being torn in many different directions. And, after being away for a month, I am anxious knowing that I will have no real privacy. There will probably be 40 people in my house today. "
As Kourtney's anxiety grew, she began to complain. Khloe Kardashian over her hair and declared that she was "the glamor queen,quot;.
"I honestly don't want to film like, ever again," Kourtney relayed to his sister.
This statement left Khloe confused as Kourtney had decided to stay on the show after a rocky 17 season. "He could have made the decision to resign, he chose not to resign," said the American magnate. "But she is here today, exactly where we left her. She is affecting my state of mind which is so miserable that we are here doing our job, which she has accepted."
Kourtney's attitude was further criticized during a disagreement over a family vacation bill. Amid Kourtney's complaints about unexpected costs, Khloe chimed in on the former's attitude.
Because the founder of Poosh.com felt that Khloe didn't know "the whole story," he ordered his little sister to stay out of it. In a confessional, Kourtney confessed that she felt Khloe no longer endorsed her.
"It's not that you're on Kim's side, it's that you're on the production side when, honestly, this has nothing to do with you." Mason DisickMom said.
"So don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe snapped.
During a meeting with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe confronted their older sister about her "negativity,quot; and "bad vibe." Although Kourtney defended that she is only joking, Khloe accused her of being rude.
"Let's move on," Kourtney pleaded.
"But I can't go through it all and let you be a jerk forever," Revenge Corps The host replied.
As Kim and Khloe continued to present their case, Kourtney revealed in a confessional that she felt attacked. "For years, it used to be Khloe and me against Kim," he said. "And for the last maybe three years, it has been such a different dynamic where Kim and Khloe are against me."
This tension reached an explosive head at the end of the episode. During a visit with Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall JennerKim brought the younger sister Kylie JennerInability to walk in a fashion show due to illness.
After pointing out that he would have done the show if he were on his "deathbed," he inadvertently questioned Kourtney and Kendall's work ethic, implying that they would not do the same.
Understandably, the supermodel quickly shut down the KKW beauty chief. At this point, it was Kourtney's turn to weigh in on the drama, who had already finished the small digs about his work.
"You act like I don't do anything! You have this narration on your mind … I'll literally screw you up if you mention it again," Kourtney barked. "But honestly, change the narrative in your mind. Get my ass off my back."
Kourtney only grew warmer when Kim smiled back, prompting Scott's ex to throw a bottle of water and pounce on the SKIMS founder.
"I will literally screw you up," Kourtney said.
"What the hell is wrong with you?" Kim surprised asked. "Never come to me like that. I swear to God, I'll hit you in the face."
When Khloe tried to spread the situation, a punch was thrown and scratches were exchanged. In a surprising turn of events, amid continued insults from both sides, Kim slapped Kourtney multiple times.
Can Kourtney and Kim get back from this? For that answer, be sure to watch next week's new episode.
See everything that happened in this week's episode, including Kim's new friendship with Tristan Thompson, in the video summary above!
keeping up with the Kardashians return tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!
