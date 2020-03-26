This $ 30 back pain relief cushion has over 6,300 Amazon reviews

As you know, you don't just have to believe our word. In addition to the seat cushion being declared an Amazon Choice, thousands of real people swear by it, giving it a five-star review.

Simply put: This product prevents me from having to make a weekly appointment with the chiropractor, "wrote one satisfied customer. "I can't recommend buying this item strong enough if you have ANY KIND OF LOWER BACK PAIN from sitting for long periods of time.

This happy customer totally agrees. "I have sciatica and this helps ease the pressure of sitting. This is a great memory foam cushion for office chairs or your couch. You can really feel the difference."

And this revised, titled, really sums it up: "I have suffered for over 10 years with chronic back pain and excruciating sciatica. Back pain is constant and sciatica comes and goes. Sometimes just for a few hours, and sometimes for weeks or months. I have tried many different pillows over the years, and this is by far the best one for some relief while sitting. I am currently using this on my computer chair, but I have also used in my recliner as sciatica doesn't care how comfortable the chair is. Everyone is the same with sciatica. This has really helped me, and I'm thinking of buying an additional one for my car. "