The voice actor behind & # 39; Bob the Builder & # 39; lost his battle with cancer

%MINIFYHTMLabca43fbb5873be05f09a88cb718da1611% %MINIFYHTMLabca43fbb5873be05f09a88cb718da1612%

Nickelodeon

William Dufris, who voiced the beloved boy character for nine seasons before being replaced by comedian Greg Proops, was 62 when he passed away.

Up News Info –

The actor who voiced the boy's beloved character "Bob the Builder" on television in North America lost his battle with cancer.

William Dufris I was 62 years old

%MINIFYHTMLabca43fbb5873be05f09a88cb718da1613% %MINIFYHTMLabca43fbb5873be05f09a88cb718da1614%

His partners at Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded, confirmed the news via Twitter on Wednesday (March 25), writing: "We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of EC Comics Presents … The Vault of Horror, William Dufris, died of cancer. "

%MINIFYHTMLabca43fbb5873be05f09a88cb718da1615% %MINIFYHTMLabca43fbb5873be05f09a88cb718da1616%

<br />

Dufris voiced Bob in the United States and Canada for nine seasons of the show.

American Dufris began his radio career in London and once appeared as Peter Parker in a Spider-Man audio drama.

He voiced "Bob the Builder" in 75 episodes before being replaced by the comedian. Greg Proops in 2006.

Dufris also appeared in the children's program "Rocky and the Dodos" and in anime films such as "X" and "Lupine III".