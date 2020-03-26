The videos of Tiny Harris with her baby and T.I.'s girl, the dance of the heiress are the medicine of today in social distance

Tiny Harris shared a couple of videos with her and Tip's daughter, Heiress Harris, while showing off her dancing skills. She is four years old and Tiny has started posting about the big anniversary on her social media account, Instagram.

Tiny and his entire family are spending their days at home and trying to have as much fun as possible to distract themselves from the massive crisis the world is flooded with.

‘It's almost my Sunshine @heiressdharris birthday, so I'll load my page with my blessing! Quarantine 4th birthday celebration @caitlinjody_been stay with us !! Tiny captioned one of the videos.

Someone said, "Sure you know this and you see this, but it definitely has,quot; IT "!" And another follower posted this: "Regardless of the dance I knew when to drink that soap."

Someone else posted, "They're both cute, but that little guy is so smart …" and another follower got excited about the girl's heir: "Lmbooooo, this is the best thing I've seen ALL day! Little rays of sunshine "

A follower said: amo I love her, I swear. His personality is everything, and he is very intelligent. @majorgirl and @ troubleman31 are doing an amazing job. "

A fan told Tiny: "She reminds me a lot of my daughter hahaha, this is so cute,quot;, and another commenter posted this: "Awwww this is too cute and she was on point and ready @majorgirl,quot;.

Someone else wrote: Feliz Happy birthday heiress! "I'll send you a gift after all these scary things are gone!", And one commenter said, "Oh, the way Heiress killed him and then it was so over the top for everyone!" I LOVE HER! TOO CUTE! "

In other more mature news, the Xscap3 singer teased her fans with a recent post she shared on her social media account, Instagram.

Somehow he's hinting at the fact that all this social distancing and staying home with T.I. could lead to a surprise.



