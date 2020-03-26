The United States could lose 14 million jobs: are we entering a depression?

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – In early March, most economists expected that the US USA Receive a light hit from the coronavirus. But signaling the scale and speed of the pandemic, many of those same experts now warn that growth could fall in double digits. The St. Louis Federal Reserve estimates the nation's unemployment rate could hit a staggering 32% in a matter of months.

That would far exceed the peak mark for unemployment during the Great Depression, when it reached 25% in 1933, four years after the stock market collapse.

The speed of the current recession is impressive, as the St. Louis Fed estimates that more than 47 million workers may be out of work by the end of June, nearly 1 in 3 employees.

