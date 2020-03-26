The success of the virus in Japan has baffled the world. Is your luck running out?

As Japan appears to have accomplished a feat of infection containment, it has presented an intriguing contrast to other countries in Asia, where the pandemic began. It did not put cities into closure, as China did. Not deployed Modern surveillance technology as a growing number of countries, including Singapore. Nor did it adopt the kind of blanket test that helped South Korea isolate and treat people before they could spread the disease.

While South Korea, with a population less than half the size of Japan, has tested nearly 365,000 people, Japan has only tested about 25,000. Japan now has the capacity to perform around 7,500 tests a day, but its daily average is closer to 1,200 or 1,300.

Dr. Tomoya Saito, director of the health crisis management department at the National Institute of Public Health, said the limited tests were intentional. Those who are examined are referred by doctors, usually after patients have had a fever and other symptoms for two to four days. Japan's current policy is to admit anyone who tests positive to a hospital, so officials want to avoid depleting health care resources with less serious cases.

Dr. Saito said that part of Japan's apparent resistance to infection may be the result of common cultural measures, including frequent hand washing and bowing rather than shaking hands. People are also much more likely to wear masks on trains and in public spaces. "It is a kind of social distancing," said Dr. Saito.

But Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University and lead author of a report that projected five to 10 undetected cases for every confirmed coronavirus infection based on data from China, said Japan's approach was a "gamble."