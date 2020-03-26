The stars of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were seen in Chicago

%MINIFYHTML4f1aa91d2a6d1a813a65135cb76d557a11% %MINIFYHTML4f1aa91d2a6d1a813a65135cb76d557a12%

Although it remains to be seen if Peter and Kelley, who came in fifth place on their season of the ABC show, are dating, one thing for sure is that she is blessed by Peter's mother, Barb.

Not long ago "The Bachelor"alum Peter Weber announced his separation from Madison Prewett. However, it seems that the pilot has no trouble moving on as he was photographed getting very comfortable with Kelley Flanagan, his former contestant on his season of the ABC dating show.

In the photos TMZ got, the two were smiles with Kelley hanging over Peter's back while they were at the Chicago Riverwalk. Kelley, who ranked fifth in the final season of "The Bachelor," works as a lawyer in Chicago and, when seen together, people wonder if the couple is falling in love.

Fans had been thinking that Peter might have something with Kelley as the host Chris Harrison announced in the March 10 finale that it was "important" that Kelley be sitting in the audience in the live finale. The finale, however, saw Peter proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss before they parted. Then he was dating runner-up Madison only to announce their split two days later.

"Madi and I mutually decided not to move on with our relationship," Peter wrote on Instagram. "Believe me, it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for both of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Although it remains to be seen if Peter and Kelley are dating, one thing for sure is that she is blessed by Peter's mother, Barb. "We need to eat lunch and go shopping for the day," Barb wrote under Kelley's Instagram post on March 10.

However, Kelley previously denied the rumors surrounding him, including one that said he was dating Peter. "I heard that I'm pregnant and also heard that I'm with Peter right now," she told E! News on March 12. "I'm not with Peter. I promise I don't date Peter. I don't date Peter."