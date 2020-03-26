The Spanish FA will lend clubs 500 million euros to combat the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic | Football news





President of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales

The Spanish Football Federation has made available a € 500m (£ 457.43m) fund in loans to help clubs experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLa9380efeedfd001f8bc011599ed6cc7511% %MINIFYHTMLa9380efeedfd001f8bc011599ed6cc7512%

The money, for LaLiga and Segunda División teams, is aimed at ensuring the viability of the clubs and ensuring that they can pay the wages.

The federation also makes 4 million euros available for non-professional clubs and offers the services of its psychologists and physical therapists for national health efforts together with the hotel of the Spanish national team.

The president of the federation, Luis Rubiales, said: "Hopefully we can return to normal soon in all areas.

"We are working with the magnificent work of the territorial federations to solve problems. The words to which I want to appeal are unity, hope, rigor and discipline towards the victims, the authorities and society as a whole. Together we will defeat the virus."

Soccer in Spain was suspended indefinitely earlier this week and the death toll from the virus in the country is now higher than any other except Italy.

Rubiales said the intention was still to complete the current season, saying: "Many voices will emerge and we have a voice from the beginning that says health first, then you have to end the competitions when they can be resumed."

and finally tackle what the next season will be like.

"We feel comfortable like that and we have broadcast to the clubs."

"We were quite cautious and not very optimistic about being able to play soon. We see that it is almost impossible to do so in early May, and I hope I am wrong. We should consider starting to play beyond June 30 and tackle the

losses that this causes with the solutions ".