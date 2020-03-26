The Sinner's Advancement: Does Jamie Have Anything To Live For?

Will Sonya Barzel be Jamie Burns' next victim?

In this exclusive clip from tonight's season 3 finale from The sinner, the somewhat solitary painter (played by Jessica Hecht) tries to speak ill of a deranged Jamie (played by Matt Bomer)

"Jamie, you could have hurt me now, but you haven't. You waited, because you wanted to talk," Sonya suggests to Jamie. "That's something! You can just stop, you choose. You choose to return to the world."

As expected, the ostracized professor scoffs at this suggestion, as his wife Leela Burns rejected it (he interpreted Parisa Fitz-Henley)

"Back to who? To a family that no longer loves me? To Harry Ambrose, the hypocritical f-king?" Jamie replies.

As fans of the show surely know, Detective Ambrose (played by Bill Pullman) tricked Jamie into confessing to the murder of Nick Haas (played by Chris Messina) With Sonya being Harry's love interest and home as Nick's death scene, it's not surprising that crazy Jamie has confronted her.