The real trailer for the fifth season of Housewives of Potomac is here

There's no shortage of drama in the explosive trailer for the fifth season of The real housewives of Potomac!

The teaser clip, featuring returning housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique samuels Y Candiace Dillardalong with the newcomer Wendy Osefo“You don't waste any time before diving into the altercation that many fans learned about late last year.

Yes, that fight between Monique and Candiace.

"I never thought that as black women we would be here, but we are," Karen tells Monique at the beginning of the clip. "It's not something you can brush under the rug, but you need to tackle this!"

As housewives continue to discuss what happened, viewers briefly catch a glimpse of the alleged altercation between Monique and Candiace, which led both women to take legal action between them in November. Although each filed complaints that accused the other of second-degree assault, the charges against both women have since been dropped.

"We have been able to stay above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it away," says Gizelle.