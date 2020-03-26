The real trailer for the fifth season of Housewives of Potomac is here

There's no shortage of drama in the explosive trailer for the fifth season of The real housewives of Potomac!
The teaser clip, featuring returning housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique samuels Y Candiace Dillardalong with the newcomer Wendy Osefo“You don't waste any time before diving into the altercation that many fans learned about late last year.
Yes, that fight between Monique and Candiace.
"I never thought that as black women we would be here, but we are," Karen tells Monique at the beginning of the clip. "It's not something you can brush under the rug, but you need to tackle this!"
As housewives continue to discuss what happened, viewers briefly catch a glimpse of the alleged altercation between Monique and Candiace, which led both women to take legal action between them in November. Although each filed complaints that accused the other of second-degree assault, the charges against both women have since been dropped.
"We have been able to stay above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it away," says Gizelle.
Things get even crazier when this conversation about the fight, along with the fight itself, resurfaces at the end of the trailer. Regarding the latter, Monique and Candiace are shown arguing before the fight becomes physical. At one point, a producer is shown to be holding Monique as she yells, "Get off me!"
Let's fast forward to the discussion of women, where Gizelle says to Monique: "In no way do I want to be near you."
"Then maybe I don't need to be a part of this anymore," replies a tearful Monique.
If that wasn't enough, a lot is still going on in the rest of the trailer, namely relationship issues.
Gizelle seems to be coming from her meeting with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant. The two were married between 2002 and 2009 and separated after Jamal had an affair. But as they try to rekindle their romance, they seem to be fighting to win the support of their two daughters.
Robyn is in a similar situation now that she's committed to Juan Dixon, who she divorced in 2012.
Then there is Karen and her lifelong husband. Ray Huger, who tells her in the clip that "things change over time,quot; when she asks him if he is in love with her.
"We've been together for 25 years," Karen later tells some of the housewives. "I should have left in the blink of an eye."
Ashley and her husband Michael Darby He also seems to be going through a lot, including a scandal involving a night out with strippers.
"We ended up going to a hotel," Michael tells Ashley after she has read him reading texts that caught him on the spot.
Things seem to be going better for Candiace and her husband Chris Bassett, and the two even begin to consider having their own child in addition to the three. However, Candiace seems to be under enough pressure, and when she asks Chris for help, she doesn't seem to want to help him.
As for Wendy, the new housewife, she is not only married and has three children, but is also a teacher, political analyst and businesswoman. Candiace describes the Nigerian and Maryland native as "the magic of the black girl personified."
She also doesn't seem to be afraid of confrontation. When Ashley apparently annoys her and says "Goodbye, Wendy," she quickly responds, "Dr. Wendy! Address me correctly, honey."
Watch the full trailer above before The real housewives of Potomac Season 5 premieres Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLce57f594312941c729bec4c707b49dba17%