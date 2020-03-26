The National Cathedral, Nasdaq, companies and unions locate the treasures of the N95 masks

Joe Alonso, the chief bricklayer at Washington National Cathedral, had cared for the building for 35 years. He knew its corners and cracks.
So when news spread of the shortage of N95 masks needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Alonso recalled something no one else did: more than 7,000 masks, purchased in 2005 or 2006 amid concerns about an avian flu outbreak , were stored in an unfinished place. funerary vault in the crypt of the cathedral.
"Over the past month, you start hearing,quot; N95 masks, N95 masks, "" he said. "I thought, 'Oh yeah, all those N95 masks in the funeral vault'."
The cathedral donated 5,000 masks on Wednesday to two Washington hospitals to help doctors, nurses and others fight the coronavirus outbreak, part of a global search that is generating millions of desperately needed masks, sometimes in unusual places.
On Thursday, a health care union called the S.E.I.U.-U.H.W. He said he had found a whopping 39 million masks from a private Pennsylvania-based company that distributes medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. The masks were selling for $ 5 each to groups like Kaiser Permanente and the Greater New York Hospital Association, the union said, adding that it had no financial interests at stake.
For some multinational companies, the masks were part of a preparedness strategy for a variety of disasters.
Goldman Sachs is donating 100,000 N95 masks, "acquired from previous epidemics," to hospitals in New York and New Jersey, Leslie Shribman, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, said Thursday. Abroad, Goldman Sachs is also donating 50,000 N95 masks to the British National Health Service. Shribman declined to say where the masks were stored and how many more in total the company had in its arsenal.
Nasdaq announced in a press release on Wednesday that it had donated 12,000 face masks this month to the Greater New York Hospital Association and that the company would continue to collect additional masks from its clients. Nasdaq spokesman William Briganti said the company had face masks as part of its "global crisis preparedness and business continuity plans,quot; and could distribute them to employees in the event of earthquakes, fires or pandemics.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive officer, said in a statement Sunday that Facebook had donated its "emergency stock,quot; of 720,000 masks, which were purchased during the recent California wildfires. The company is "working on getting millions more to donate," he said.
Apple acquired 10 million masks to donate to "the medical community in the United States," said its chief executive, Tim Cook, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that "millions more,quot; would be provided in Europe. A company spokesperson declined to provide further details on the masks.
While some companies donated what was in their reserves, Pornhub bought and donated 50,000 surgical masks to medical professionals and emergency personnel in the New York area, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The company did not say where it got the masks from.
Lawrence O. Gostin, a professor of world health law at Georgetown University, said it was good that these companies and institutions had a philanthropic instinct for donating masks, but that quality controls and quality assurance were needed.
"What these companies should be doing is offering financing for the manufacture of new masks that have a specific quality," said Gostin. "One must reflect on how it is that private companies that have marginal needs for masks at best have large reserves that they can donate, and that the government does not have enough in its strategic reserve."
At the cathedral, the 2,000 non-donated masks remained as a "reserve supply for pastoral needs as they increase," said Kevin Eckstrom, a spokesman for the cathedral, but the cathedral will re-assess needs in the coming days.
He said "the first priority was to get most of them to the people who need them most immediately."
The mask cache was stored in 30 cases in an unfinished section of a burial vault that was built in the 1920s, Alonso said. In another section, the crypt contains the remains of people buried in the cathedral and several chapels.
The boxes with the masks were pushed into concrete niches, which had 3-foot-by-3-foot openings, originally intended to contain coffins, Alonso said. The niches have been used primarily for storage, he said.
"It is really in the bowels of the cathedral, one could almost say," he said.
The masks had expired, Mr. Eckstrom said, but they were determined to be safe to use after consulting with the mask manufacturer and following instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It is a funeral vault," said Alonso. "It's dry as a bone, as they say, down there. And kind of controlled climate. A very stable, low-humidity environment in the crypt there."
He said that discovering and retrieving the masks was not like the experience some people had imagined: Cathedral workers did not crawl, like Indiana Jones, through skulls or bones in an ancient crypt.
Furthermore, Alonso said, he and others had to crawl about 12 feet deep into the burial grooves to obtain the masks, "deeper than a normal-length coffin," with their own dust masks.
He added: "We had a small human chain running. In the last two days, we took them out, we solved them. "
