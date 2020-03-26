The National Cathedral, Nasdaq, companies and unions locate the treasures of the N95 masks

Apple acquired 10 million masks to donate to "the medical community in the United States," said its chief executive, Tim Cook, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that "millions more,quot; would be provided in Europe. A company spokesperson declined to provide further details on the masks.

While some companies donated what was in their reserves, Pornhub bought and donated 50,000 surgical masks to medical professionals and emergency personnel in the New York area, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The company did not say where it got the masks from.

Lawrence O. Gostin, a professor of world health law at Georgetown University, said it was good that these companies and institutions had a philanthropic instinct for donating masks, but that quality controls and quality assurance were needed.

"What these companies should be doing is offering financing for the manufacture of new masks that have a specific quality," said Gostin. "One must reflect on how it is that private companies that have marginal needs for masks at best have large reserves that they can donate, and that the government does not have enough in its strategic reserve."

At the cathedral, the 2,000 non-donated masks remained as a "reserve supply for pastoral needs as they increase," said Kevin Eckstrom, a spokesman for the cathedral, but the cathedral will re-assess needs in the coming days.

He said "the first priority was to get most of them to the people who need them most immediately."

The mask cache was stored in 30 cases in an unfinished section of a burial vault that was built in the 1920s, Alonso said. In another section, the crypt contains the remains of people buried in the cathedral and several chapels.