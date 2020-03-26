‘The Masked Singer’ tops Wednesday ratings; Ump Stumptown ’Finale Steady – Deadline

ABC Stumptown He finished his freshman season on Wednesday with a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 2.71 million viewers. The action drama in front of Cobie Smulders, who even with her penultimate episoded, reserved the network's prime time line started by The goldbergs (0.9, 4.72M), who stumbled over two tenths in the demo. It was the same story for Schooled (0.6, 3.26M), while American housewife (0.6, 2.82M) was stable.

Fox The Masked Singer (2.1, 7.81M) It fell a tenth of last week, but still topped Wednesday's ratings. The reality singing competition was followed by Lego Teachers (1.2, 3.75M), which kept pace with last week.

NBC Chicago trio did well at night as Chicago Med (1.4, 9.51M) marked and Chicago Fire (1.3, 9.10M) and Chicago P.D. (1.2, 7.82M) matched the demo numbers from last week. As an added bonus, Medicine Y Fire saw its largest audience since December 2015, while P.S. It earned its largest audience since January 2016.

On CBS, Survivor (1.6, 8.13M) jumped a tenth to a better season on the demo and delivered its highest audience in two years. Seal team (0.7, 5.23M) and SMASH. (0.5, 3.80M) fell in the demo.

The CW issued repeats.