The last country in Russia to receive Jack Ma coronavirus kits | News

Russia has received over a million face masks and 200,000 coronavirus test kits as a gift from Jack Ma, becoming the last country to receive a donation from the Chinese billionaire businessman in the midst of the global health crisis.

By calling Ma "a true friend,quot;, the Ministry of Defence He said in a statement Thursday that the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba had spoken to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the phone and told him how moved he had been by Moscow's aid to China.

Alibaba and Ma's foundations said on Wednesday they had sent medical teams to Russia.

Ma's gift had been delivered on a Russian air force plane that had flown in from China.

President Vladimir Putin He said Thursday that he expected Russia to defeat the coronavirus in two to three months if it imposed severe measures, as authorities suspended international flights, ordered the closure of most stores in Moscow and suspended some religious services.

Russia reported 182 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, its biggest one-day rise to date, bringing its official count to 840.

A world, a fight! We will donate emergency supplies (2 million masks, 400K test kits, 104 ventilators) to 24 countries in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Peru. We will ship long distance and hurry! WE ARE ONE! – Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 22, 2020

Ma has previously donated supplies to countries in Africa that are particularly vulnerable to the virus, through Ethiopia and the United States.

It also plans to ship essential equipment such as masks, test kits, and ventilators to Latin American countries.