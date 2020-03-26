The Kino Lorber Streaming Arthouse program has 150 cinemas with Alamo Drafthouse & Laemmle – Deadline

Kino Lorber's Kino Marquee initiative, which seeks to help art houses at a time when they have been closed in the coronavirus climate, has multiplied from 12 theaters last week to 150, including Alamo Drafthouse and Laemmle Theaters.

For the price of $ 12, Kino Marquee is airing last year's Cannes Grand Jury Prize winner, Bacurau on regional arthouse film websites. Those who pay to see the Sonia Braga film, say on the Laemmle site, the profits are divided between the theater and Kino Lorber. The Kino Marquee was launched to allow movie audiences to continue supporting their local theaters by paying to view photos digitally during the national closing of theaters.

Kino Lorber



%MINIFYHTML49304ed422474935cfba8efde20cebc011% %MINIFYHTML49304ed422474935cfba8efde20cebc012%

Each rental of Bacurau It lasts for five days, and there's a virtual Q&A with filmmakers and cast presented by BAM that will be available for everyone to see on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Kino Lorber also plans to offer the best movies from other independent distributors through Kino Marquee.

Related story Actor arrested for allegedly selling fake coronavirus cures

Here is an example of what Carp Kino looks like at the Laemmle site in Los Angeles. Kino Lorber is helping each chain build their virtual streaming web pages. Then each theater will promote its film memberships through its newsletters about upcoming films by Kino and his sister Zeitgeist.

Specific cinemas will be screened Bacurau during specific dates and you can find that implementation schedule here which is constantly updated.

The Ken Loach Festival Favorite Sorry we miss you It is currently also available through the Kino Marquee with Film Forum in New York, where the theatrical release of the film (released March 4) was interrupted by the theater closing. Multiple cities will follow later this week.

Kino Lorber President and CEO Richard Lorber said: "We have all been pushed into a brave new world of cinema. Kino Marquee offers cinema and theater lovers a way to support each other: the public can continue to go to Newly released movies and theaters may continue to sell tickets to great movie experiences online.We offer Kino Marquee as a lifesaver to help keep art house theaters in business and keep the work of top independent filmmakers under the aegis of virtual screens. first launch. "