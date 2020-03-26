The Kino Lorber Streaming Arthouse program has 150 cinemas with Alamo Drafthouse & Laemmle – Deadline

Kino Lorber's Kino Marquee initiative, which seeks to help art houses at a time when they have been closed in the coronavirus climate, has multiplied from 12 theaters last week to 150, including Alamo Drafthouse and Laemmle Theaters.
For the price of $ 12, Kino Marquee is airing last year's Cannes Grand Jury Prize winner, Bacurau on regional arthouse film websites. Those who pay to see the Sonia Braga film, say on the Laemmle site, the profits are divided between the theater and Kino Lorber. The Kino Marquee was launched to allow movie audiences to continue supporting their local theaters by paying to view photos digitally during the national closing of theaters.
Each rental of Bacurau It lasts for five days, and there's a virtual Q&A with filmmakers and cast presented by BAM that will be available for everyone to see on Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Kino Lorber also plans to offer the best movies from other independent distributors through Kino Marquee.
Here is an example of what Carp Kino looks like at the Laemmle site in Los Angeles. Kino Lorber is helping each chain build their virtual streaming web pages. Then each theater will promote its film memberships through its newsletters about upcoming films by Kino and his sister Zeitgeist.
Specific cinemas will be screened Bacurau during specific dates and you can find that implementation schedule here which is constantly updated.
Kino Lorber President and CEO Richard Lorber said: "We have all been pushed into a brave new world of cinema. Kino Marquee offers cinema and theater lovers a way to support each other: the public can continue to go to Newly released movies and theaters may continue to sell tickets to great movie experiences online.We offer Kino Marquee as a lifesaver to help keep art house theaters in business and keep the work of top independent filmmakers under the aegis of virtual screens. first launch. "
"We thank our partners at Kino Lorber, who lead the charge in virtual cinema screenings that support theaters like Alamo Drafthouse," said Tim League, founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse. "We are happy to be able to share Bacurau with our audience and continue to celebrate our shared film culture."
Museum of Fine Arts film and video curator Marian Luntz added: “Kino Lorber's nimble initiative to launch Kino Marquee is a fantastic response to the dire and totally unexpected situation we all share. Our devoted moviegoers, along with others in the United States, can watch the spring premieres that everyone planned to see in our theaters, keeping them committed to our programming and contemporary world cinema. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy as they take advantage of Bacurau and other movies we plan to offer. ” MFAH launched its virtual theater today to screen the film.
Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles and starring Braga and Udo Kier, Bacurau it is set in the near future in Brazil and follows a succession of sinister events that mobilizes all the residents of a village.
