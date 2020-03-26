The judge denies Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to serve a prison sentence at home

Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer has been struggling to get the rapper released early to prevent him from receiving coronavirus, but a judge rejected the submission.

Tekashi must sit behind bars until his release on August 2.

"At the time of the sentence … the Court did not and could not have known that the last four months of Mr. Hernández's sentence would be served at the time of a global pandemic in which people with asthma, such as the Mr. Hernández, they have increased vulnerability, "said Englemayer.

Engelmayer said he cannot legally change his sentence.

"If the Court had known that sentencing Mr. Hernández to serve the last four months of his term in federal prison would have exposed him to a greater risk to health, the Court would have ordered that these four months be carried out at home,quot; . the judge, apparently understanding.

Either way, Tekashi is sitting until the summer.