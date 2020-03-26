Home Entertainment The judge denies Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to serve a prison sentence at...

The judge denies Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to serve a prison sentence at home

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tekashi's 6ix9ine lawyer has been struggling to get the rapper released early to prevent him from receiving coronavirus, but a judge rejected the submission.

Tekashi must sit behind bars until his release on August 2.

"At the time of the sentence … the Court did not and could not have known that the last four months of Mr. Hernández's sentence would be served at the time of a global pandemic in which people with asthma, such as the Mr. Hernández, they have increased vulnerability, "said Englemayer.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©