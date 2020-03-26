The Hart family murder and suicide is explored in the documentary Trailer

More than two years have passed since Jen Y Sarah Hart He drove his SUV with his six foster children to the side of a cliff.

Since then, friends, family, and strangers have struggled to understand how such a disaster could occur, seemingly with no indication of the family's fatal fate. Except, the thing is, there were a lot of warning signs.

%MINIFYHTML1f6724f0f0956134ea9504168093ff6911% %MINIFYHTML1f6724f0f0956134ea9504168093ff6912%

Podcasters, documentary filmmakers, and Internet detectives can tell readers everything about the alleged child abuse and domestic assault that supposedly loving mothers carried out behind closed doors. Of course, this information only came to light after the fact.

Now, however, these people are revealing the true facts and events that played a role in this tragedy, including the friends they produce. Rachel Morgan He says they were initially "defending,quot; the Harts.

She tells E! News release in a statement: "It was important for us to get into the unbiased documentary and let the story tell itself in whatever form it took. I felt it was crucial to allow friends silenced by the harassment to speak point of view. "