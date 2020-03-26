The final season of "How To Escape The Murder" adds Anne-Marie Johnson, Cicely Tyson – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: In vivid color Student Anne-Marie Johnson will repeat in the second half of the sixth and last season of ABC How to escape murder. Additionally, Cicely Tyson will reprise her role as Ophelia Harkness, the mother of Annalize Keating (Viola Davis), when the series returns in April.

Johnson will play Kenda Strauss, the elegant and powerful defense attorney for Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King). This will mark Johnson's return to Shondaland after previously appearing on Grey's Anatomy and the short series, For the people. Other recent credits include Ava DuVernay's new OWN series. Caress the day and the drama produced by Blumhouse Take a highway.

Tyson first appeared as Ofelia, who was diagnosed with dementia, in Season 1 of HTGAWM, a role that has earned the famous actress three Emmy nominations. She also stars in DuVernay & # 39; s Caress the day and can currently be seen on Tyler Perry A fall from grace movie on Netflix.

Johnson is represented by talent agency Imperium 7 and Opus Entertainment, while Tyson is with Larry Thompson Entertainment, Inc.

How to escape murder It is created and produced by Pete Nowalk, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Stephen Cragg. The show is produced by ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios, which is a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios, and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The last 6 episodes will air on Thursdays beginning April 2.