The coronavirus triggers the purchase of weapons due to panic in the United States | News

The coronavirus pandemic is sinking economies around the world, including the United States, where nonessential companies are closing in several states.

But some companies, including guns, supermarkets, delivery services, and pizzerias, are experiencing a sales boom.

John Hendren of Al Jazeera reports from Chicago.