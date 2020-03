%MINIFYHTMLa994c63bc49d8e6223f15a8aa71a25f811% %MINIFYHTMLa994c63bc49d8e6223f15a8aa71a25f812%

Dr. Oz asks epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin if the US USA They can maintain social distancing in big cities, while easing restrictions in places with fewer coronavirus cases.

Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. on Up News Info 62.