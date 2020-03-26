The coronavirus helps bring down the Kosovo government, with a push from the US. USA

BERLIN – The coronavirus crisis first contributed to the collapse of a national government on Wednesday after a majority of lawmakers in Kosovo voted to topple the country's ruling coalition, following a political dispute related in part to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti's administration collapsed after his main coalition partners sided with opposition parties in a distrust vote against his own government, defeating Kurti by 82 votes to 32.

Mr. Kurti remains acting Prime Minister until a new government is formed. But the collapse of his government leaves Kosovo without strong leadership, at a time when most other national governments are seeking to extend their powers to combat the pandemic.

The vote was welcome in advance by the United States, whose diplomats have put Kurti under heavy pressure since his government was sworn in last month due to his opposition to aspects of a US peace deal in the region.