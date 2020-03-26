The Broncos want Melvin Gordon to be the RB leader, but it's hard to bet against Phillip Lindsay.

After the Broncos spent large sums on running back Melvin Gordon in free agency, there are at least 16 million reasons to believe he will be their top running back in 2020 as his new bell cow.

But there is little reason to think that Gordon will end up being a burger helper.

Phillip Lindsay will not sink without a fight. Pound for pound, there's no tougher fighter in the team's locker room than the 5-foot-7-inch Colorado native who plays as big as Mt. Evans

Do you think Gordon is a better runner than Lindsay?

That is cute.

And if Lindsay has anything to say about it, the assumption that Gordon is an update will also prove to be totally wrong.

If the Broncos make the playoffs, it will be because Lindsay is driving the orange and blue car instead of chewing popcorn in the back of the bus.

Yes, President of Football Operations John Elway and Coach Vic Fangio will be eager to give Gordon the starting job as justification for signing a running back that the Los Angeles Chargers let through to a $ 16 million contract. The economy insists that Gordon should be the cow bell, because he is currently slated to receive 10 times more money than Lindsay in 2020.

But if the best player wins the most snapshots, Lindsay will not only go back to being the team's top runner, but will also become the only non-Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in the history of franchise to run for more than 1,000 yards in three consecutive yards. seasons.

As an unwanted free agent that the Broncos signed off the street for a $ 15,000 trade-in bonus in 2018, Lindsay proved to be the cute feel-good story from training camp when he earned a spot on the roster. But Lindsay quickly proved to be a more valuable player than Royce Freeman, a fellow rookie recruited in the third round.

After Lindsay ran for 107 yards on 14 carries during a 20-19 win against Oakland in just his second professional game, the media horde asked how this former University of Colorado star could not even be invited to the NFL Combine. , where the draft prospects are inspected under a microscope.

"I don't know why. They didn't have much faith in me. They think they know everything," Lindsay said that September afternoon almost two years ago, before adding:

"The Combined is cute."

After Lindsay ran for 1,011 yards in 2019, proving that his rookie season in the Pro Bowl was no accident, Elway said, "There were 32 dumb fools who didn't recruit him, and I was one of them."

Despite repeatedly suggesting the team wanted to give Lindsay a raise, Elway made the acquisition of cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, substitute quarterback Jeff Driskel and even kicker Sam Martin have a higher priority than rewarding a former Denver South High student who has broken his tail for the Broncos.

Yes, even a jerk like me can understand the footballing logic of how Elway handles his affairs. Lindsay is under contract. The Broncos have no obligation to give Lindsay one more penny. Gordon's signature also makes Lindsay a less essential budget line on the payroll spreadsheet. Leverage is a useful hammer in negotiations.

But here's what doesn't fit my mind: In addition to a $ 1.45 million signing bonus for their new bettor, the Broncos will also pay Martin a base salary of $ 1.05 million in 2020.

Except for a raise, Lindsay will be paid a base salary of $ 750,000 this season.

That is cute.

While I've covered Lindsay, from the start of his CU career, he has never allowed skeptics to take him down. Do not get angry. He scores touchdowns. But over and over again, I heard Lindsay utter the same phrase when she was really upset by the disrespect she showed her:

"That is cute,quot;.

Lindsay doesn't pout. He is not Chris Harris Jr. So Lindsay will smile and put up with him, as Gordon is touted as a stronger runner after contact, a more reliable blocker against bombardment and a greater threat in aerial play.

But I also know: Lindsay is not wrong. Gordon does. Lindsay has averaged 4.9 yards per carry in the NFL, while Gordon has averaged at least four yards per career in just one of his five professional seasons.

Hello, I am in favor of removing weight from Lindsay's shoulders. A hit of two in the game is good. But here is a hunch that the Broncos have the hierarchical order all mixed up.

On a scale of one to 10, how determined will Lindsay be to show all her skeptics that she is a better runner than Gordon?

I would put it at 12.

Yes, there are a million reasons to think that Gordon will be the bell cow.

But only a silly fool would bet against Lindsay.