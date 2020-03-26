The best ranking of modern doctors from Doctor Who

How's this for Timey-Wimey?

It's been 15 years since TARDIS, which stands for Time and Relative Dimension in Space, for those who don't know, first returned to television screens in the UK and abroad with the revival of Doctor who, the beloved British science fiction series about an alien doctor with the ability to regenerate his face every time the actor who played them tired of the role. Going back on March 26, 2005, Christopher Eccleston He assumed the role of the Ninth Doctor, causing a new generation to become the character known as the last of the Time Lords who travels through time and space with a trusted partner or two while inside what appears to be , from outside, nothing else. than a blue police box.

And although his mandate did not last that long, Doctor who it's still a television staple across the world, with four other actors putting themselves in the Doctor's eccentric shoes when necessary. However, not everyone who has taken command of the TARDIS is created equal. In honor of this modern Doctor Who's 15 years, we thought we would rank all five doctors once and for all.