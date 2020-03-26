The Bachelor has led to tons of marriages, just not on the show

It seems like every other day there is an announcement that someone who has ever been The Bachelor or High school is getting married or having a baby.
There have been a handful of success stories, of course. Sean Lowe and his chosen girlfriend Catherine (née Giudici) now they have three children together. Ashley Hebert Y J.P. Rosenbaum They have been married for over seven years and have two children. Jason Y Molly Mesnick, parents of a daughter, exercised perfectly once his discomfort left Melissa Rycroft about him After the final rose special was behind them. Arie Luyendyk Jr. managed to startle Jason with his prolonged discharge of Becca Kuffrin—But he and his wife Lauren Burnham welcomed a daughter last May!
Rachel Lindsay married Brian Abasolo in August. And, of course, O.G. Bachelorette party Trista Sutter he has married his trash pick, Ryan Sutter, for 16 years and are parents of two.
But these success stories remain the exception to the rule: that going out for roughly six weeks in a completely unsustainable, financial, geographic, and other way is not the best launch pad for happily ever after.
At least not with each other.
Instagram / Joelle Fletcher
Hereinafter, JoJo Fletcher Y Jordan Rogers they continue to enjoy their long engagement and the Becca once rejected agrees to Bachelorette party-I found the love, Garrett Yrigoyen. In the meantime, Colton Underwood I take Cassie Randolph back after she initially ran away from the Single scene (although not as dramatically as he fled the scene), and they are there too.
So the opportunity is always there to see the franchise's overall internal success rate improve.
Rarely does a Singlemixed race last for years before finally going their separate ways, like bass fishing pro Byron Velvick Y Mary Delgado from the sixth season of 2004. (They parted ways in 2009, two years after Mary was arrested for drunkenly assaulting Byron, according to police at the time.)
"Just because you met on a reality show, you got engaged in this amazing beautiful setting doesn't mean that we are Prince Charming or Princess Beautiful," Byron said after the incident. "It's not like that. It's just a real couple going through real things."
Devastating many if not exactly surprising anyone Kaitlyn Bristowe Y Shawn boothThey were much closer to Bachelor Nation royalty when they broke up in late 2018 after nearly three years together.
In fact, it's easy to forget that, before someone put on that suit or gown and got out of that limo (or did something silly like getting down in a helicopter or getting on a horse), they were once normal people with regular jobs.
Taking into account the large volume of people who have participated in 22 seasons of The Bachelor, 15 seasons High school and now six seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and other seasons, even with many contestants making repeated appearances throughout the franchise, you don't listen too many stories like Byron and Mary & # 39; s.
But what we almost inevitably hear, season after season, is that the couple most drawn by their environment, and possibly even the other, has separated.
The most recent Single end and After the final rose special saga, with Peter Webercommitment already exceeded Hannah Ann Sluss, an aborted attempt to redo with Madison Prewett and Peter's mother's two cents gave new meaning to the term $ #! ^ show, and an inopportune judgment error seems as likely to occur these days as a proposal or any other outcome.
While it seemed that Juan Pablo Galavis& # 39; refusal to propose Nikki Ferrell, or even to say something more than "I like you a lot,quot;, it was quite whimsical at the time, if you delve into The BachelorIn the early years, you will discover that not all seasons ended with a proposal; in fact six out of the first 10 seasons did do not end with a proposal, including the first season.
As the seasons passed with no evidence that the show was most helpful to people's personal lives, perhaps the men and women seeking love were more … encouraged to take the next step, with the help of a perfect diamond ring from Neil Lane. Juan Pablo turned out to be the bachelor after six consecutive seasons of proposals, hence the surprise factor when he did not want to commit.
But Nikki would soon discover, after that promising relationship ended, that of course it was for the best. And she is one of the many who have benefited from Single bounce.
Nikki married a long time ago friend become more Tyler Vanloo in October 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri, after being engaged that January, just over a year after she and Juan Pablo closed it permanently.
Even Juan Pablo, that cad, is married now, he has established himself with the Venezuelan model and television presenter. Osmariel Villalobos in 2017
See, when it's right, you don't need to take that long to figure out what you want. However, most of the time it should take more than six weeks.
Also happily married after her Single the break is Whitney Bischoff, who remained committed to Chris Soules until May 2015, two months after the end broadcast. Bischoff and Angel ricky They were married in October 2017 and welcomed a son last year.
Maybe it's just science, since the probability that you meet someone suitable and interest you enough to get married is there, the age range is correct and there really are a lot of fish in the sea. And it doesn't hurt to be in The Bachelor or Bachelorette party makes you a celebrity, maybe even a big celebrity, at least for a time, if not necessarily forever.
But while the opportunities to meet people increase when you are transported to events and appearances all over the place, the contestants who have gone to bigger and better things, romantically, are not settling down with celebrities. Ben Flajnik they became friends with Kris Jenner for a time, but otherwise … the lot, while maintaining its own name recognition, largely goes back to leading relatively normal lives and meeting normal people.
(Side note: people who were on television before making The Bachelor, soccer player turned sports announcer Jesse Palmer and actor Charlie O & # 39; Connell, they remained single for years after their romances did not go well, but now they are out of the market: Jesse promised to model Emely Fardo last July and Charlie got married Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund in 2018)
However, celebrities have a way of meeting, and Lauren Bushnell, once smart of a break with Bachelor Ben HigginsI found a boyfriend in the country music star Chris Lane.
Y Wells Adams, not as prominent as a waste of High school while playing bartender in Bachelor in Paradise, you are now committed to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.
But in most cases, The Bachelor Y Bachelorette partyAs well as being a fantastic dating boot camp (or a nightmare, depending on your fun idea), it also offers such an intensive crash course what you want versus what you don't want the people who volunteer to Run that glove emerge smarter than most to find someone.
If what they want is to go out the old-fashioned way again: privately, perhaps not so generously and in a much less time-sensitive way.
Higgins, who pokes fun at his C-list status with his and Ashley Iaconetti Almost Famous podcast, has found love again Jessica Clarke, who is now famous for dating bachelor Ben Higgins.
Rick Diamond / Getty Images for Make a Wish
As he soothes his wounds with a stellar twist Dancing with the stars After being thrown on television, Melissa Rycroft ended up rekindling the flame with a preSingle boyfriend who had also broken her heart. However, the second time was due, because she married that ex, Tye Strickland, in 2009, two months before Jason and Molly arrived at the altar!
the Single The blow is real, people. Sometimes being locked up with 25 women and an absurdly indecisive man is just what makes you stronger and more open to real love than ever
While some ex-singles have found lasting love, too, it's the women who once toyed with the option of a life with those guys who have the highest post-show success rate in the off-camera romance department.
First outside the door, Amanda Marsh I got the final rose (but not a proposal) from the first bachelor, Alex Michel, but they separated a few months later.
It turns out that she was the first of the group to reach her past and fall in love with an old friend. She and childhood friend Jay Caldwell He married and had a daughter together, and that was more or less that for the nurse's guinea pig / social experiment.
"It's great that I can say I had that wild time," said Amanda. Persons in 2010. "But everything has finally closed the loop, and it's wonderful."
Meanwhile, the most famous runner-up of all and number 1 single Trista, of course, found happiness soon after with Ryan, and 26 million people saw them say "Yes, I do,quot; in 2003.
At least High school It was at the beginning running!
Single Aaron Buerge broke with the second season "winner,quot; Helene Eksterowicz at a Starbucks, a few months after proposing, destined to get married Angye McIntosh in their hometown of Springfield, Missouri, in 2009. They have a daughter together, and Helene exchanged vows with a technology consultant. Andrew Goodman in 2013 after a year and a half of dating.
"Andrew is a great guy: handsome, loving, family oriented, hardworking and very foreign to Hollywood, which is perfect!" Helene spoke about her future husband after getting engaged.
After Jen Schefft Y Andrew Firestone she broke her engagement a few months after season three ended in 2003, became single, didn't really fall in love with either of the last two, and later ended up married to Joe Waterman just over a year after they met on a blind date in 2008.
"I guess it's true that things move fast when you meet the right person," Schefft observed. Persons. They now have two daughters, and Firestone has three sons with his wife of eight years, Ivana Bozilovich.
Overall, including the above, at least two dozen women who "won,quot; or received the round to the end on The Bachelor (like runners-up DeAnna Pappas Y Jenni Frost since Brad WomackSeason 1) They are married to guys they met out of the limelight.
Instagram / Courtney Robertson
Some of them, like Meredith PhillipsJen, DeAnna and Emily Maynardturned High school and also accepted, then not accepted, the proposals of its winning suitors. But they were meant to be with other knights.
Maynard, in fact, is the mother of four with a husband Tyler Johnson.
Even the ultra controversial at the time Vienna Girardi, who was briefly committed to Jake PavelkaY Courtney Robertson, who was briefly engaged to Ben Flajnik, went on to have other entire lives. Vienna opened up in 2017 about the devastation of getting pregnant with twins and then aborting, and their relationship at the time ended, but it seems to be happily paired again. Courtney revealed in December that she was engaged to Humberto Preciado, and that she was also pregnant.
On the other hand, several single women successfully took what they learned by falling short The Bachelor (after realizing how lucky they were) and in the end they chose more wisely
Ashley Hebert, discarded by Brad in his second career as the Bachelor, chose and married J.P. Desiree Hartsock didn't have a lasting connection to Sean Lowe, but she and her man of choice, Chris SiegfriedThey are married and have a child. Ali Fedotowsky Y Jillian Harris, both of them Single the rans also became single, accepted proposals and then thought better of it, and are now mothers with other partners gathered in the real world.
And then there are the various participants who have loved and lost, and then loved again in Bachelor flat Y Bachelor in Paradise. Miguel Stagliano, one of Jillian's season groups, was so devastated by her breakup with Single Discard Holly Durst when they "won,quot; Bachelor flatbut he found his happiness by getting married Emily Tuchscherer in 2014. Meanwhile, DeAnna married her twin brother, Stephenand Holly ended up marrying the boy she fell in love with Bachelor flat, Blake Julian, from Ashley's season of High school.
Forget about love triangles. This is a tetrahedron of love. And although Holly and Blake met on television, they are living the sweet and quiet life in South Carolina.
In addition to enjoying the Bachelor Nation rebound, an impressive number of couples remain intact after meeting in Bachelor in Paradise (amid some spectacular implosions): Jade Roper They are Tanner Tolbert they are married and have two children; Evan Bass Y Carly Waddell they are married and have a daughter; Raven Gates Y Adam Gottschalk They are engaged; Astrid loch Y Kevin Wendt they are engaged after being back together off camera; Hannah Godwin Y Dylan Barbour They are engaged; and although it took them a minute to rediscover their compatibility, Ashley Iaconetti Y Jared Haibon they are married.
Nick Viall Y Jen Saviano he memorably failed to make it out of his season finale intact, paving the way for him twice Bachelorette party finalist to be at least the only boy in the room The Bachelor. The woman Nick ended up with, Vanessa Grimaldi, she became an Instagram officer with her current boyfriend, Canadian political activist Josh Wolfe, last year.
And we have counted many more commitments between Bachelor Nation students and do not-students in recent years too.
Because this Hollywood, tropical paradise Single things are not normal, persons. It worked, rather magically, for some couples. The odds had to be in someone's favor. But the real heartening message is that even a surreal outing on a television show (or two or four) doesn't prevent an eventual meeting with the right person. In fact, if we believed more in statistics, this could indicate that being in The Bachelor, et al., is more conducive to finding one.
Finally.
(Originally posted on November 19, 2016 at 7 a.m. PT)
