Teen Rob Store on Facebook Live – Using a "coronavirus cough,quot;! (Graphic)

A group of teenagers in Australia are wanted for committing a robbery at a local store in the country's most popular mall. And MTO News learned that they used the coroanvorus threat as their weapon.

The teens were so bold that they recorded their robbery on video.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS LANGUAGE AND GRAPHIC IMAGES

The video shows a group of teens boarding Woman behind a kiosk in the mall and stealing products from her store. When the woman tried to stop the teens, they began to cough on the woman.

One of the teens can be heard saying something about the coronavirus.

The shopkeeper was Asian and wore a protective mask. According to local reports, she has been attentive to social distancing, because she wants to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

So the woman was terrified when the teens started coughing on her.

The teens managed to steal more than $ 100 in merchandise, according to local reports.

So far none of the teens has been caught.

