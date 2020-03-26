Technology: Medical technology company IBA reports 2019 earnings despite price pressure – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLf3585a4a4fac38ece6ef1aba02ef2f0511% %MINIFYHTMLf3585a4a4fac38ece6ef1aba02ef2f0512%

Belgian medical technology therapy company Ion Beam Applications reported an annual core profit on Thursday, complying with its guideline after its first six months ended in red as price pressure continued to affect the company's attempts to win market share.

The group, which makes machines that emit cancer-fighting proton beams, a super-precise form of radiation, posted a yearly profit before interest and tax (REBIT) of 87,000 euros ($ 94,986.60), after a profit of 5.7 million euros a year. earlier.

The company, which had forecast a positive REBIT, said the results reflected weak gross margin as a result of price pressure on new contracts and increased investment in research and development.

%MINIFYHTMLf3585a4a4fac38ece6ef1aba02ef2f0513% %MINIFYHTMLf3585a4a4fac38ece6ef1aba02ef2f0514%

He said that his cash position would allow him to continue investing in next-generation technologies.

