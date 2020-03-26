Taylor Hall sings Ryan Strome for slapshot video

While the 2019-20 NHL season is on hiatus and players are in quarantine, many players have turned to Twitter to show fans what they are doing with their new spare time.

On Thursday, the New York Rangers' Ryan Strome posted a video of himself shooting shots … with tennis balls … on a basketball court … in sneakers.

Who are we to judge?

Well, maybe your fellow NHLers are qualified. Former teammate and current Colorado Avalanche forward Vladislav Namestnikov replied: "Some will say it's false,quot; with a sad emoji.

Then came the chirp of all the chirps of the Arizona Taylor Coyotes, which is, by the way, an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Well, Taylor, considering that Strome was having a pro year with 59 points (18 goals, 41 assists) in 70 games, the answer is yes.