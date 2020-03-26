Stuart Broad accumulates until the second virtual test with Sri Lanka | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML1deaaaf96a5671807f6e9ac094b0175111% %MINIFYHTML1deaaaf96a5671807f6e9ac094b0175112%

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation to play two virtual test games instead of the postponed series between Sri Lanka and England.





%MINIFYHTML1deaaaf96a5671807f6e9ac094b0175113% %MINIFYHTML1deaaaf96a5671807f6e9ac094b0175114%











8:26



Englishman Stuart Broad talks to Ian Ward through his training in Sri Lanka before Benedict Bermange's second Virtual Test

Englishman Stuart Broad talks to Ian Ward through his training in Sri Lanka before Benedict Bermange's second Virtual Test

%MINIFYHTML1deaaaf96a5671807f6e9ac094b0175115% %MINIFYHTML1deaaaf96a5671807f6e9ac094b0175116%

What is a typical training session in Sri Lanka like for Stuart Broad?

Fresh out of taking four wickets in bowling test conditions at England's first virtual test beats Sri Lanka – a win that was largely due to an inspired veteran quick tea party team chat on day one – Broad talks about his prep preparation before the second test, which begins on Friday …

Well more or less.

Broad actually chatted with Ian Ward while he was training in Sri Lanka, although it was before England's scheduled two-test series that it was eventually suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see Broad about his networking., including a Paul Collingwood-style slower ball attempt.

2:30 Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange explains how the Virtual Test series came about and how it works. Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange explains how the Virtual Test series came about and how it works.

"These kinds of conditions can lead you to not just try to hit the top of the ball by six balls and more," Broad said.

"While in other countries like England and South Africa there is great value in that and it is a great strength to have it, in this session I wanted to try a slower and different ball with a newer ball to see what variant of swing I can get with different grips.

"Collingwood was someone who played a slower ball without moving his wrist and Chris Woakes has taken it; I saw Woakesy play it last week in a three-day game and thought 'That can be really effective in these conditions & # 39 ;. So I just wanted to try it and it was pretty fun, actually.

"I'm not a net perfectionist, so if I hit the side net or the top of the net, I don't care; I think you have to try things and make a mistake to know how you can do it. Right."

Sadly, Broad couldn't see if the practice was honed in the middle, though, who knows, he might be able to send a Sri Lankan hitter or two packing in Benedict's second Virtual Test.

Follow Broad and England's progress in Friday's second virtual test, on Twitter via @Benedict_B Y @SkyCricket and the Sky Sports website.