Stuart Bingham concerned that modern fans have lost touch with the snooker story | Billiard News







Stuart Bingham will attempt to win his second World Snooker Championship title at the Crucible this summer

Former world billiard champion Stuart Bingham talks exclusively to Raz Mirza of Sky Sports about his love of the game, the unique feeling of playing at the iconic Crucible Theater in Sheffield, and why Ronnie O & # 39; Sullivan is simply the best.

The global shutdown of the sport threatened to devastate the worlds for the first time in the 43-year-old Crucible era.

It was due to run from April 18 to May 4 until Barry Hearn's World Snooker Tour filed to postpone the tournament until July or August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But when the time comes, Bingham will be among the top candidates for the final stages of a grueling 17-day tournament.

Bingham beat Shaun Murphy in the 2015 final

And despite all its success in the game, the Basildon Potter worries that the modern game is erasing its own history.

Do you remember the glorious 80s? The 1985 black ball final? We were all crazy snooker! The sport was at the peak of its powers with 18.5 million people glued to the final on television between Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor.

"The Crucible atmosphere and being there like a kid watching and then going out there and playing, I just don't think you can beat it," said Bingham. "The Crucible has its own special place.

"With our game, a lot of people forget about the history of it. You watch other sports and it's a lot about the history of their game, but the snooker has lost it a little bit. You talk to people and they don't." I don't know who Steve Davis is. All they know is Ronnie (O & # 39; Sullivan) or Judd (Trump) or what they see now, they don't know the history of the game.

"It is quite sad, but obviously being among them for 30 years and seeing them for 35/40 years, yes, it is quite sad. There is a lot of history and Sheffield is part of that."

Bingham, nicknamed & # 39; Ball-run & # 39; poses with the Paul Hunter Trophy after victory over Ali Carter at this year's Masters at Ally Pally

The 43-year-old recently claimed his second Triple Crown event title to go along with his 2015 World Championship victory when he beat Ali Carter 10-8 in an exciting Masters final at Alexandra Palace.

"I think age has to be just a number," he said. "I was late to snooker at age 14 and I think there is a lot of talent to come, but the older generation is still hard to beat.

"I remember that the draw opened up a bit for me with lots of seeds winning, but obviously I played well at the right time and managed to get another major trophy."

He celebrated with his family after winning his first major title

Bingham is still very emotional when he talks about his epic 18-15 win over Shaun Murphy in the Crucible five years ago.

"Looking back on that year, I won three or four tournaments making it to the Worlds and reaching a few semifinals," said Bingham. "My game was sharp like anything and luckily for me, it clicked at the right time."

"I only made a quarterfinal in my career before that tournament, but I came to a prepared table and looked at the draw for Judd, Shaun and Barry Hawkins, they were people I had grown up with. Thinking 'I've got all the screaming Here & # 39; and luckily for me, it happened.

"The feeling was brilliant. Just amazing. At one stage in the final, I thought I was gone. At 12-15 against Murphy, I re-linked him at 15-15, but then I thought I was gone. Somehow I I managed to win the last three frames and got that coveted trophy. "

I think Ronnie is without a doubt the best player I have ever played against. Stuart Bingham on Ronnie O & # 39; Sullivan

With Bingham playing against some of the sport's best superstars, including Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O & # 39; Sullivan, he believes & # 39; The Rocket & # 39; it is on another planet compared to all the others.

"Ronnie has done it for the past three decades. Although he chooses and chooses his tournaments, he still shows up and remains a match for anyone in the game. It shows you what level he's at and how good he really is," Bingham said.

"I think Ronnie is without a doubt the best player I have ever played against. He is the only player in this era who has a kind of aura about him. In the past, Davis had it and then Hendry had it, but now he is Ronnie. .

"You can play balls, but you know Ronnie is sitting in that chair, so you're afraid of failing, or giving him an easy chance because you know he's going to fix himself."

"Someone like Ronnie only needs one chance, while some of the new generation need three or four opportunities to win a painting."

