Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers make the most of it – Deadline

Night comedians are trapped at home like the rest of us, and that's why they're sending digital messages through social media in an effort to keep their shows alive. It's just over a week after the partnership closes, and the material is thinning in some cases.

Stephen Colbert, who will begin producing new remote versions of his The Late Show next week, had a cooking segment to lead his evening media moment.

Samantha Bee continues her reports from the woods behind her house. In tonight's segment, she supports generally low-wage workers who are forced to come to the forefront in supermarkets, gas stations, and other essential services.

Seth Meyers continues his concern about President Donald Trump's handling of the crown crisis. Spoiler alert: Find nothing good about it.