Steller's agents launch video series to help him plan a reduction move

%MINIFYHTML4e409eb43c5129cff01b648047e347eb11% %MINIFYHTML4e409eb43c5129cff01b648047e347eb12%

With the virus blocking making it impossible to attend any public event, agents at The Steller Group Senior Solutions have repackaged their popular live video seminars for seniors who want to make that big move into something minor. maintenance and unique level.

What: Steller Group Inc. agents specialize in downsizing movements: listing, selling, enhancement to increase sales, waste management, low maintenance life, buy and rent. The video series will focus on common issues surrounding a high-end move and its solutions, including "Navigating Your Home for Sale in a Changing Market," "What to Do with All Your Stuff," "Wise Investments. at home and mise-en-scène for maximum performance "and,quot; Correctly Sized Purchase Options.

Steller Group Inc. agents specialize in downsizing movements: listing, selling, enhancement to increase sales, waste management, low maintenance life, buy and rent. The video series will focus on common issues surrounding a high-end move and its solutions, including "Navigating Your Home for Sale in a Changing Market," "What to Do with All Your Stuff," "Wise Investments. at home and mise-en-scène for maximum performance "and,quot; Correctly Sized Purchase Options. Phone: 720-593-9355

720-593-9355 More information: DenverSeniorSeminars.com

%MINIFYHTML4e409eb43c5129cff01b648047e347eb13% %MINIFYHTML4e409eb43c5129cff01b648047e347eb14%

Starting today, you can watch your first online video installment of a series with the content of those seminars, to include ideas on how to get the most out of your home, prepare it for sale, dilute all the "stuff,quot; that is They accumulate over decades of ownership and finding attractive possibilities and locations for the next home.

%MINIFYHTML4e409eb43c5129cff01b648047e347eb15% %MINIFYHTML4e409eb43c5129cff01b648047e347eb16%

After a hectic real estate market in early 2020 fueled by low inventory and high demand, Steller's agents say they are seeing a respectful and necessary hiatus across the industry due to local and state orders related to COVID-19.

"The property market is starting to push the pause button," says Steller stockbroker Blair Bryant, who still reports on traffic and sales from previous weeks that more closely resemble the 2017 best-seller market year instead of the slightly colder two years in Entre.

"Until the order to stay home, many properties had been under contract within 48 hours," he says.

That includes a house the team listed last week at $ 1.2 million that drew two strong offers in one day.

According to broker owner Conrad Steller, the state order to stay home specifically excludes real estate transactions, allowing all existing transactions, including all parties involved in the process, to work to carry them out.

"We have about 40 clients under contract, and only one has terminated due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19," says Steller. "Everyone needs a roof over their head, especially during this time, and we are working hard with our clients to help them close."

Some lifelong homeowners, Bryant adds, need to sell after a hardship or other stress.

“The decision to move is often not a voluntary one. People don't wake up one day and decide they want to move. "

Steller Group is following the state order, pausing all current and future sales activity during this time, except for specific needs. In those cases, agents work with clients on a case-by-case basis within the guidelines of the state order.

"Some customers will put things on hold and wait for things to calm down, but others will have to move," predicts Bryant. "Life passes."

Bryant notes that the order to stay home affects a large number of buyers and sellers.

"Homeowners expecting a post-emergency market can prepare by reviewing our online webinar videos, each of which addresses a critical part of a senior downsizing move," says Bryant.

March 26, 2020 Sponsored: With red rocks, views, and an acre filled with terrain, five rooms at Jeffco have space to take refuge instead

March 20, 2020 Sponsored: Right next to a gondola in Beaver Creek, Riverfront Lodge condos sell fast, with a new way of seeing Avon

March 19, 2020 Sponsored: Bypassing the crowds, Reunion owners have miles of walking trails and a new pool center is coming, near a soon-to-be-listed home at $ 345K

March 13, 2020 Sponsored: Smaller, at a reduced price, Boulder Creek's little cabins arrive in Thornton on Sunday, March 15, after rapid sales in Stapleton, Longmont

March 12, 2020 Sponsored: Near DIA and Gaylord Rockies Resort, KB Home’s Villa models from mid $ 300 see quick sales to buyers escaping from apartments

The videos reflect Steller Senior Solutions unique approach to home sales. Steller's agents, all specialists in senior removals, are often called months or years in advance to prepare for a future sale, to help assess the value of a home in today's market, and how much more it could worth with some judicious repairs. and improvements

Steller maintains exclusive relationships with professionals who can solve problems and prepare a house for sale, capable of everything from deferred maintenance, damage repair, to updating with fresh paint and new flooring.

Steller works with A Move Handled with Care, a skilled contractor in delicate move-in situations, and has an in-house listing and listing specialist who professionally organizes homes before putting them on the market.

Steller's agents can quote his chapter and verse on how much value they've delivered to their sellers using those skills.

You can explore how Steller can address his own potential sale and get around with his video series, available at DenverSeniorSeminars.com.

Up News Info's news and editorial staff had no role in the preparation of this publication.