State ranked fifth in the nation with confirmed cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (CNN / Up News Info DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday during a press conference that Michigan currently ranks fifth in the nation with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Just over two weeks ago, we had zero. This crisis is increasing exponentially. As of Tuesday, Wayne County had the seventh highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United States, Michigan currently ranks fifth in the nation with confirmed Covid-19 cases, "Whitmer said.

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive coronavirus cases that raised the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 2,856 and 60 deaths.